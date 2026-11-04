Tumisho Masha Faces Backlash and Legal Threat Over Photo of Marked Ballot

Actor Tumisho Masha posted a photo of his marked ballot paper from Lyndhurst Primary School showing his ActionSA vote, drawing widespread criticism and warnings that it is a criminal offence under the Electoral Act.

Actor Tumisho Masha is facing widespread backlash and has been threatened with legal ramifications after posting a picture of his marked ballot paper at a voting station during Wednesday's 2026 local government elections.

The picture was taken at his local voting station, Lyndhurst Primary School, and revealed who the actor had voted for in the elections. He captioned the tweet: A mark has been made. ActionSA is the only party that knows how to fix Joburg. The veteran actor deleted the tweet, but not before it was screenshotted by multiple other X users, including the account @CrimeWatch_RSA.

Also read Democrats' Midterm Wins Fuel Data Centre Backlash, Raising AI Boom Uncertainty

Tumisho Masha Faces Legal Threat

The account posted the screenshot, warning Tumisho Masha that he had contravened the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. Tumisho appeared to respond to the backlash with a tweet that read: Everybody calm down. It is really not what you think. When contacted for comment regarding the potential police investigation and potential criminal charges, Tumisho declined to comment.

Advertisement

His defiant act, a criminal offence, came after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) urged the public to obey the rules ahead of Wednesday's local government elections. Under Regulation 38(1A) of the Election Regulations, 2004, under the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, making a photograph or other image of a ballot paper marked by a voter on election day or during special voting is prohibited. Regulation 38(2) states that it is a criminal offence punishable by law.

Ballot Paper Photography Is Illegal

The IEC has repeatedly warned voters against photographing their marked ballot papers. On Tuesday, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said ballot papers must be marked in secret inside designated voting booths and that taking photographs of completed or marked ballot papers is strictly prohibited. The secrecy of every vote is a fundamental principle of South Africa's democracy and must always be protected, he said.

Former Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile Van Damme weighed in, reminding voters that photographing marked ballot papers is illegal. Do not do it. The rules exist to prevent political parties from demanding evidence of voting decisions. You all have such beautiful thumbs, I promise.

Advertisement

Share photos of those, she said. Masha also shared his voting experience from Lyndhurst Primary School, saying: It is usually a bit too easy. There is literally no line, no queues. I am not sure if that is a good thing or a bad thing.

Other Electoral Violations Reported

I think it is a good thing because obviously the people inside are incredibly efficient. He also urged people to vote, adding: Are people going to turn out as they should? Make sure that you vote if you are eligible. The incident comes amid other cases of electoral violations.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested for photographing his marked ballot paper at Chuchekani Primary School voting station in the Humulani settlement. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate's Court. A second voter was also accused of photographing his ballot paper and allegedly became aggressive when confronted by the presiding officer. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman collapsed while waiting to vote in Durban. An ambulance allegedly failed to arrive before her family rushed her to hospital. The IEC has confirmed that unused ballot papers and election materials were stolen at a voting station in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.