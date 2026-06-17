Actor Gumede on the Emotional Ripple Effect of His Groundbreaking Role as Joyce

Gumede discusses how his portrayal of Joyce sparked an unprecedented connection with viewers, the challenges of portraying trauma, and the symbolic power of costume design.

The actor, 35‑year‑old Gumede, sat down with the Sowetan to discuss the unexpected wave of reaction his latest television role has generated. He explained that he first encountered the series' source material at the close of 2023, picking up the book out of pure curiosity and a desire to stay prepared for future work.

There was no part attached at that time; he simply read because the story intrigued him. After a year passed, he stopped inquiring further, believing that if the role were meant for him it would present itself. By mid‑2024 the opportunity arrived, and he was cast as Joyce, a complex woman whose life mirrors the struggles of many viewers. The audience's response, according to Gumede, has been "unbelievable".

He notes that a large number of women have sent him messages saying, "This is my life," indicating that the series has transcended typical entertainment and become a reflection of personal experience. Viewers laugh at the lighter moments, yet they also confront genuine pain, especially when the narrative touches on themes of abuse, loss, and resilience. Gumede emphasizes that as an actor his first lesson was never to judge his character, but to understand her fully.

He describes Joyce as a figure he could not simply dismiss with a casual "Girl, what are you doing?

"; instead, he urges audiences to watch the whole series before forming judgments, because the character's decisions become clearer as her backstory unfolds. When asked about his acting methodology, Gumede clarified that he does not fully subscribe to method acting. He believes actors must maintain a boundary between themselves and the role, even while empathising deeply with the character's emotions.

Some scenes proved particularly taxing: the moment when Jonasi verbally degrades and physically assaults Joyce, later revealed to include sexual violation, demanded an intense emotional engagement. Jonasi's death scene, while beautiful in its cathartic release for Joyce, forced Gumede to revisit the grief surrounding his own mother's passing. Another challenging segment was the dinner where Joyce introduces her new wife to her children-a sequence that blended heartbreak, frustration, and beauty.

Beyond the narrative, Gumede praised the costume department for using clothing as a storytelling device. Social media users have dissected every sartorial choice, from colour palettes to nail polish, assigning symbolic meaning to each ensemble. He highlighted the white anniversary dress, the twins' birthday party outfit, and the look worn at Joyce's book launch as personal favourites.

The actor was lucky enough to retain some of these garments, keeping the twins' birthday dress and the book‑launch ensemble as memorabilia of the project's impact. In sum, Gumede's interview reveals how a television series can become a cultural touchstone, prompting discussions about representation, trauma, and the power of visual storytelling





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