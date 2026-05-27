Activists Vow to Continue Fight for Social Justice After Murder of Thato Molosankwe

Social and political activists in the North West pay tribute to the late Thato Molosankwe, a champion of social justice, and vow to continue his fight against social ills, injustice and corruption.

Social and political activists in the North West say the struggle against social ills, injustice and corruption, championed by the late Thato Molosankwe , will continue despite his murder.

Speaking at his Memorial Service in Mahikeng, activists stressed that while Molosankwe's voice may have been silenced, his cause for social justice will be carried by those left behind. Molosankwe was killed in a hail of bullets at his home and business property in Lomanyaneng village in Mahikeng last week. He who speaks the truth is the most hated, We have many problems; Mahikeng is going down the drain.

What is important is that we need to join hands, and aluta continua. Let's come together. If someone says something is happening, let's go help, says Tshepo Boysa, activist. Our life begins to end by the time we become silenced by the things that matter.

With that, let's not get tired. Let's keep fighting. The journey continues, aluta continua. Let's keep fighting for what Thato believed in, says another activist Matong Podile.

Thato was my best friend. People wondered what connected Thato and I, and there's nothing that didn't connect us. I have been robbed of a dear friend. We have all been robbed.

We are not gathered here because of how Thato died. Thato is not a hero because of how he died. He is a hero because of how he lived, says his friend Masechaba Ngwenya. The activists vowed to carry on the fight for social justice and to honor Molosankwe's memory by continuing his work.

They emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in achieving their goals





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Thato Molosankwe Social Justice Activism Corruption Injustice

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