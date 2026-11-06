Protesters break into Microsoft data centre site in Amsterdam as 16-country rallies begin

More than 100 activists entered a Microsoft AI data centre construction site in Amsterdam on Friday, launching two days of protests organised by the Stop Dirty Data Centres coalition across 16 countries.

More than 100 activists broke into the construction site of a Microsoft AI data centre in Amsterdam on Friday, climbing fences, scaling cranes, hanging balloons and dancing as police stood by.

The action opened two days of rallies announced in 16 countries by the Stop Dirty Data Centres coalition. The coalition brings together environmental groups and digital rights campaigns behind calls to pause large-scale data centre construction. Some protesters carried placards reading: Screw your data centre. Site owner Pure Data Centres plans to invest more than $1bn (R16.53bn) in the project and is backed by Brookfield-owned Oaktree.

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The company said it was committed to engagement with local stakeholders. We respectfully ask those on site to leave safely and engage with us in dialogue about the development and any concerns they may have, Pure Data Centres said in a statement. Further actions were planned in several cities, including a march in Dublin, a protest outside the parliament building in Warsaw and a demonstration against a different Microsoft data centre in Denmark.

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Microsoft said it understood people had strong feelings about the project and respected their right to express them peacefully, but did not condone any unlawful actions. The protests coincide with a second day of sharp losses in technology share prices on Friday. Investors are concerned that Democratic control of Congress could mean tougher regulation curtails the AI boom, with pushback growing from Spain to India and the US.

Campaigners say data centres pressure electricity and water supplies, compete with housing and other businesses for scarce resources and threaten climate goals. They also point to job losses and potential risks to personal and national security from private companies and big tech concentrating power. Technology companies say data centres are essential to meeting global demand for AI and cloud computing and provide critical infrastructure for businesses, governments and consumers.

Activists Call For Construction Halt

Stop Dirty Data Centres says it is not anti-progress and is not calling for existing data centres to close, but wants major construction halted until governments establish clearer rules. Europe is divided between its ambition to catch up with the US and Asia on AI to boost productivity, and its generally more stringent controls and public protections.

On Thursday EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said Europe needed more data centres to power AI development, though she added it needed to be done with care. AI, of course, is a super important technology and we need to have our own capacity, Virkkunen said, pointing to investments in chip-making capacity, AI startups and a plan to build gigafactories around the region.

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EU Tech Chief Warns Of Energy Risks

However, she added: It is very important for citizens that they can trust that their energy bills are not skyrocketing and there are not electricity blackouts because of data centres, or they are not destroying the environment with these projects. Pressure on the sector is mounting elsewhere.

A project in Finland faces a criminal probe over land clearances, Italy and Portugal are tightening environmental regulation for data centres, and Microsoft pulled out of a UK data centre project hit by infrastructure delays. The Netherlands has about 200 data centres either planned, under construction or in operation.