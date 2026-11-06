Activists Halt Microsoft Data Centre Construction in Amsterdam

Protesters occupied a Microsoft site in Sloterdijk, arresting over 150 individuals, due to concerns over energy use and AI ethics in the growing European anti-data center movement.

Several hundred activists opposed to the construction of a Microsoft data centre in Amsterdam occupied the site on Friday, responding to a call for a two-day protest across Europe.

The collective Geef Tegengas, which campaigns for climate and justice, and the environmental group Fossielvrij entered the construction site in the Sloterdijk district, halting work for the day.

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Protesters Halt Microsoft Site Work

The Microsoft data centre construction project in Amsterdam's Sloterdijk district faced immediate disruption when demonstrators from Geef Tegengas and Fossielvrij gained access to the premises on Friday.

This physical intervention was part of a coordinated, two-day European protest action targeting major technology infrastructure projects.

Upon entering the restricted area, the activists successfully stopped all construction activities for the remainder of the day, effectively paralyzing the project's timeline.

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Energys Water and Ethical Concerns

Nathan Timmer, the 30-year-old spokesman for Geef Tegengas, articulated the broad coalition of grievances driving the opposition to the facility.

Timmer told AFP that numerous distinct struggles converge at this specific location, highlighting the massive scale of the proposed industrial operation.

He stated that the data centre will consume as much energy as all households in Amsterdam combined, describing the projected electricity demand as a ridiculous amount.

Furthermore, Timmer argued that the facility will utilize a similarly excessive quantity of water, raising serious environmental concerns about local resource depletion.

Beyond resource consumption, Timmer contended that the centre would be used to facilitate AI warfare and what he termed the genocide in Gaza.

Police Arrests and Site Disruption

Inside the construction zone, the demonstrators engaged in direct action by shouting political slogans and spraying anti-Microsoft messages on the walls under construction.

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Dutch news agency ANP reported that law enforcement responded decisively to the trespassing and property defacement by arresting between 150 and 200 protesters.

While many were detained by police, other activists chose to quit the site voluntarily, bringing the immediate occupation to a close through mixed outcomes.

European Backlash Against Data Centres

The unrest in Amsterdam reflects a growing global backlash against the environmental and social impact of AI data centres, which require large amounts of electricity and water.

These facilities place increased pressure on electrical grids, which are often still reliant on fossil fuels, while also using significant water to cool down hot computing equipment.

Campaign groups worldwide are raising additional concerns regarding noise pollution, visual pollution, site aesthetics, and the limited number of jobs these automated facilities actually create.

A coalition of campaign groups called Stop Dirty Data Centers has been pushing for a pause in the construction of such sites, using the Friday and Saturday actions in European countries to demand immediate regulatory intervention.