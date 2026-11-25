Coalition negotiations continue to delay municipal governments across South Africa, with eThekwini's inaugural council sitting adjourned and the ANC ousted from power in Nelson Mandela Bay by a DA-led multiparty coalition.

Coalition negotiations continued to delay the formation of municipal governments across South Africa on Tuesday, with the inaugural sitting of eThekwini's council adjourned as parties sought to finalise power-sharing arrangements.

DA Ousts ANC From Nelson Mandela Bay Government

On the same day, the ANC was kicked out of government in Nelson Mandela Bay by a DA-led multiparty coalition. The DA secured an agreement with the Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party and Pan Africanist Congress to establish a multiparty administration, ending the ANC's hold on the municipality.

Also read Coalition Government Forms in Buffalo and Nelson Mandela Bay After ANC Losses

The DA won 53 of the metro's 120 council seats, making it the largest party but falling eight short of the 61 required for an outright majority. The ANC came second with 32 seats. The agreement gives the grouping a working majority and is expected to see DA councillor Retief Odendaal return to the mayoralty. The allocation of senior positions forms part of the agreement between the coalition partners.

The outcome is a setback for the ANC, which had governed the Eastern Cape metro through a coalition arrangement, and marks another municipality where the party has been unable to translate its electoral support into control of the administration. The ANC has devolved coalition negotiations to its provincial structures, allowing them to engage parties and develop proposals based on the political arithmetic in individual municipalities.

Advertisement

However, the party's national executive committee (NEC) retains final authority to approve coalition agreements, meaning provincial negotiations remain subject to national sign-off.

"Negotiations are ongoing. Power to provinces and regions. All parties are being spoken to. No one size fits all," an NEC source who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations told Business Day.

This allows the ANC to pursue different political arrangements across provinces while maintaining central oversight of decisions that could determine whether it enters or is excluded from municipal governments. In KwaZulu-Natal, Business Day understands that the ANC and MK Party have reached an agreement in principle to work together in the province and across municipalities where both parties are represented.

MK And ANC Reach Agreement For KwaZulu-Natal Coalition

The arrangement could see the two parties pool their support in hung councils, though they may also seek the IFP's backing, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, to strengthen their majorities. The negotiations have placed eThekwini, the province's economic hub, at the centre of the discussions. MK emerged as the largest party in the 223-seat council with 86 seats, followed by the DA with 57 and the ANC with 37. The IFP secured 15 seats while ActionSA has seven.

The ANC is seeking at least two of the four senior positions in the municipality, according to regional co-ordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo. These include the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip. Sabelo said that the ANC expected to secure no fewer than two of the positions but declined to confirm which ones the party was negotiating for. The inaugural sitting proceeded with the swearing-in of councillors but was subsequently adjourned to allow further negotiations.

Advertisement

The DA also backed the postponement after resuming discussions with the ANC in the province. Dean Macpherson, DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, said the party was still pursuing a coalition model similar to the provincial model in which the ANC, DA, IFP and National Freedom Party co-govern.

"There is obviously compromise that is required and we understand that compromise will take place. We are not an unreasonable party actually and that's where we are headed. We will continue those talks with the ANC," he said on the sidelines of the eThekwini council sitting on Tuesday.

The delay follows a similar development in Johannesburg on Monday, when the council sitting was adjourned until November 27 to allow parties more time to negotiate the allocation of senior positions, including the mayoralty, deputy mayoralty and speakership. This arrangement could have implications for the City of Tshwane and City of Joburg councils, municipalities that are also expected to choose their leadership over the next two days.

ActionSA Waits For ANC To Sign Coalition Deal

ActionSA is still waiting for the African National Congress (ANC) to put pen to paper on a coalition deal, despite claiming that an agreement had already been reached in principle. The party said it had been ready to sign for more than a week, but the ANC's delay is holding up the process.

"Unfortunately, we can only work at the speed of other political parties," ActionSA said. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is attending the swearing in of councillors at the Ekurhuleni council sitting. He says the ANC is yet to sign the coalition agreement but he remains hopeful. The inaugural council sitting in Ekurhuleni got underway, where councillors are expected to be sworn in and a mayor, speaker and the mayoral executive elected.

In Polokwane, the DA voted alongside the ANC to elect Lizelle Whitehead as speaker, defeating ActionSA's candidate, Victor Mothemela. The political manoeuvring across the country underscores the complex web of negotiations that will determine the leadership of key municipalities.