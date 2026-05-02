ActionSA Unveils Limpopo Mayoral Candidates, Pledging Service Delivery Overhaul

ActionSA has announced its mayoral candidates for key Limpopo municipalities, promising to fix failing infrastructure, strengthen financial accountability, boost economic growth, and combat corruption. The party emphasizes a rigorous selection process and the readiness of its candidates to deliver meaningful change.

ActionSA has formally announced its slate of mayoral candidates poised to contest key municipalities across the Limpopo province, signaling a determined effort to revitalize local governance and dramatically improve the quality of services provided to residents.

The party asserts that these selections are the culmination of a meticulous and demonstrably transparent process, designed to identify individuals possessing not only the requisite skills and experience but also an unwavering commitment to ethical leadership. ActionSA believes these candidates represent a fresh approach to local administration, one focused on tangible results and a dedication to addressing the systemic issues that have plagued many Limpopo municipalities for years.

The core tenets of their platforms revolve around a comprehensive overhaul of existing infrastructure, a strengthening of financial oversight and accountability mechanisms, a concerted drive to stimulate local economic growth, and a relentless pursuit of corruption eradication. The candidates unveiled represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, each bringing a unique perspective to the challenges facing their respective municipalities.

Thapelo Molepo has been selected to lead ActionSA’s charge in Polokwane, the provincial capital, a municipality often cited as a microcosm of the broader challenges facing Limpopo. Shobane Mafona will contest the mayoral position in Molemole, a local municipality grappling with issues of service delivery and infrastructure decay. Tonic Manchidi is set to represent ActionSA in Makhuduthamaga, an area with significant potential for economic development but hampered by historical inequalities and governance shortcomings.

Khwara Nengwekhulu will spearhead the party’s campaign in Collins Chabane, a municipality striving to overcome the legacy of past mismanagement and build a sustainable future for its residents. Finally, Victor Mothemela will contend for the leadership of the Capricorn District Municipality, a crucial administrative hub responsible for coordinating services across a wider geographical area. ActionSA spokesperson Tshepo Magoma emphasized the readiness of these candidates to assume leadership roles and deliver substantial, positive change within their communities.

He stated that the party is confident in their ability to translate their vision into concrete action, fostering a more responsive and accountable local government system. The selection process, according to Magoma, prioritized individuals with a proven track record of integrity and a deep understanding of the specific needs and challenges facing their respective municipalities. This announcement is not merely a symbolic gesture; it represents a strategic investment in the future of local governance in Limpopo.

ActionSA aims to disrupt the status quo and offer voters a credible alternative to the established political parties that have, in their view, failed to adequately address the pressing needs of the province’s residents. The party’s focus on infrastructure development is particularly noteworthy, given the widespread deterioration of roads, water systems, and other essential services in many parts of Limpopo.

Strengthening financial accountability is also a key priority, as allegations of corruption and mismanagement have eroded public trust in local government institutions. By promoting economic growth, ActionSA hopes to create opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, empowering local communities and fostering a more inclusive and prosperous society. The commitment to tackling corruption is central to the party’s platform, as it recognizes that corruption undermines service delivery, diverts resources from essential programs, and perpetuates a cycle of poverty and inequality.

ActionSA’s leadership believes that by prioritizing these core principles, they can restore capable, ethical, and merit-based leadership to local government, ultimately improving the lives of all residents in Limpopo. The party intends to actively engage with communities, listen to their concerns, and develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. This approach, they believe, will be crucial to building a strong and sustainable future for the province





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