Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA has been re-elected as Tshwane Executive Mayor with 115 votes, defeating the DA's Cilliers Brink, as a new ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party coalition takes shape across Gauteng metros.

ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected as Executive Mayor of Tshwane, securing 115 votes during the inaugural council sitting. She defeated the Democratic Alliance's Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes.

The victory establishes a multi-party coalition framework aimed at stabilising the municipality and accelerating service delivery. It also sets the stage for similar voting patterns in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, where council elections were postponed earlier this week. ANC councillor Naeem Patel was sworn in as Speaker after securing 119 votes. Patel, who represents Ward 61 covering Laudium and Itireleng west of Pretoria, said a functional and stable council is fundamental to addressing resident challenges.

Also read Omphile Maotwe elected Tshwane deputy mayor as Nasiphi Moya returns and Naeem Patel becomes speaker

Four-Party Coalition Holds Tshwane Majority

EFF Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe was elected unopposed as Deputy Executive Mayor, and the ANC's Dan Mabona was elected Chief Whip. The four-party bloc collectively holds 109 of Tshwane's 214 council seats, giving it a slim majority. Political analyst Hlumelo Xaba said the arrangement reflects a strategic isolation of the DA and Freedom Front Plus by a governing pact of the ANC, EFF, ActionSA and MK Party.

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He noted that ANC and DA relations soured after the DA did not support the ANC's Constitutional Court plea on the whole list conundrum, while ActionSA's ties with the DA also deteriorated. ActionSA President Herman Mashaba celebrated the outcome, saying Dr Moya has been granted a five-year mandate to govern. He praised her record of stabilising the city's finances after it faced near-bankruptcy in 2024.

Mashaba stressed the administration's focus will be upgrading infrastructure, particularly in historically underserved township areas, to address persistent water and electricity challenges while serving all residents equally. He said: We have the numbers and we have demonstrated that no-one is going to govern us without a mandate. Deputy Mayor Omphile Maotwe dismissed attempts by the opposition to postpone the council sitting as sinister.

Governing Bloc Commits to Service Delivery

He affirmed that the governing bloc has a solid majority and is committed to delivering on its promises over the next five years. Maotwe clarified that while the MK Party did not cast a vote during the mayoral election, the core alliance remains robust, united and fully capable of governing without relying on the opposition. Mayor Moya echoed the commitment to stability, identifying infrastructure development as her absolute obsession to ensure a reliable water and electricity supply.

She noted the city has secured a funded budget for two consecutive years and must now build fiscal capacity to scale up service delivery. Moya confirmed negotiations with 13 political parties, including the MK Party, are ongoing at national and provincial levels to formalise a coalition agreement. She assured the public the document is 90 percent complete and will be made public to ensure transparency, moving beyond position-sharing to focus on governance outcomes.

The developments come as the ANC pursues different coalition arrangements across the country. Its national executive committee has allowed flexibility in negotiations rather than prescribing a uniform approach to partnerships. In Ekurhuleni, the bloc commands 128 of the 224 seats, comfortably exceeding the 113 needed for a majority, though support from smaller parties would strengthen its position. Under the proposed arrangement, Mashaba would become mayor of Johannesburg while the ANC would retain control of Ekurhuleni.

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Coalition Talks Extend to Ekurhuleni and eThekwini

ActionSA is confident the arrangement will hold across the three metros, though formal coalition agreements have yet to be signed. Negotiations were expected to continue late into Thursday night ahead of Friday's deadline for councils to constitute their leadership, with Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni scheduled to reconvene on Friday. In KwaZulu-Natal, a similar arrangement involving the ANC, MK Party and EFF is being pursued in eThekwini, where the election of political office-bearers was postponed on Tuesday for further negotiations.

The three parties hold 127 seats in the 223-member council, exceeding the 112 needed for an outright majority. The MK Party emerged as the largest party with 86 seats, followed by the DA with 57, the ANC with 37 and the IFP with 15. The EFF holds four seats. The emerging partnership between the ANC and its splinter party played out in uMhlathuze, which encompasses Richards Bay, on Thursday.

The MK Party backed the ANC in electing council leadership, with ANC councillor Phiweyinkosi Mhlongo elected speaker, defeating a DA challenger. The uMhlathuze vote follows an agreement in principle between the ANC and MK Party to co-operate in municipalities where both are represented, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where the MK Party emerged as the largest party in 19 municipalities.

Mixed Coalition Outcomes Across KwaZulu-Natal

However, the arrangement has not been applied uniformly. In KwaDukuza, the ANC, DA and IFP joined forces on Thursday to shut the MK Party out of government. The ANC secured the mayoralty and speakership, with Siduduzo Gumede and Phumlile Zulu elected to the respective positions, while the DA's Privi Makhan was elected deputy mayor. In Msunduzi, which encompasses Pietermaritzburg, councillors are expected to reconvene on Friday after failing to elect office-bearers on Wednesday.

Other municipalities where coalition negotiations have delayed council sittings include uMhlathuze, Newcastle, uMlalazi, uMshwathi, Umdoni and AbaQulusi.