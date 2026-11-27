ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has been elected executive mayor of Johannesburg with 170 votes, defeating the DA's Helen Zille who received 97 votes. The election followed tense coalition negotiations and a disputed council sitting.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has been elected executive mayor of Johannesburg, securing 170 votes to defeat Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille, who received 97 votes out of 267 valid ballots cast at the Connie Bapela Council Chambers in Braamfontein.

Herman Mashaba Elected Mayor of Johannesburg

Mashaba's return to the city's top office follows a complex web of coalition negotiations. Upon arriving at the chambers, Mashaba confirmed he would vote alongside the ANC for the Speaker position. He pledged to revive an approved inner-city development policy within 30 days, aiming to transform Johannesburg into a construction site over the next six months to attract private sector investment.

Also read Herman Mashaba elected Johannesburg mayor in ANC-backed coalition deal

Speaking for the DA, Luyolo Mphithi said the party had engaged extensively with all stakeholders to negotiate a stable government for residents. He emphasized that the DA remains prepared to deliver robust oversight from the opposition benches if the outcome did not align with their proposals. Helen Zille echoed this sentiment, noting the DA secured the largest share of the vote.

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She criticized the notion that a political entity with half their support could dictate their mayoral candidate, calling such demands untenable and affirming her readiness to lead the opposition. Michael Beaumont, national chairperson of ActionSA, highlighted that the newly formed coalition is focused on addressing the city's pressing service delivery challenges rather than merely securing political positions. He reaffirmed confidence in Mashaba's leadership, citing his effective track record in managing the city between 2016 and 2019.

ActionSA Defends Coalition With ANC

Beaumont dismissed criticism regarding the inclusion of the African National Congress in the governing arrangement, stating that ActionSA is an independent party that will not be dictated to by DA voters. He said, This is not 1948. This is 2026 in a democratic dispensation. Black people have spoken, and they want to be brought to the dinner table.

Representing the MK Party, Bongani Baloyi noted that their national leadership provided the final directive for the negotiations. Baloyi emphasized that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party expects any new administration to prioritize strict accountability and resolve the city's severe water, electricity, and financial crises. Baloyi warned that the MKP would not support any governing arrangements that merely deepen existing patronage networks, insisting that the focus must remain squarely on the residents. The sitting was not without procedural friction.

Following the mayoral announcement, the Speaker intervened to address a breach of council rules after Councillor Kenny Kunene displayed an image on the chamber floor. The Speaker ordered the immediate deletion of the recording, emphasizing that the council is a place for shaping the city's future, not a battlefield for intimidation, and demanded strict adherence to decorum. With the executive mayor elected, the council immediately proceeded to nominate candidates for deputy mayor and chief whip.

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Coalition Partners Share Deputy Roles

Reports from the floor indicate that an ANC member is being positioned for the deputy mayor role. This arrangement was reportedly facilitated by ActionSA ceding a proportional representation seat to the ANC, ensuring the nominee meets the legal requirement of being a sworn councillor before assuming the deputy office. The election of the chief whip is also underway, with the coalition agreement expected to place an ANC candidate in the role. Five metropolitan councils elected their mayors on Friday.

In eThekwini, the ANC and MK Party secured a coalition, with Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi of the MKP elected mayor. Mziyanda Mketsu of the ANC was elected mayor of Ekurhuleni, and Retief Odendaal of the DA was elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.