ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya elected Tshwane mayor while coalition negotiations continue in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Friday deadlines.

ActionSA secured the mayoralty in Tshwane on Thursday, a pivotal development that signals a potential shift in political dynamics for Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. The election of Nasiphi Moya to the top position in Tshwane establishes a precedent for coalition governance across Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities. This move follows the postponement of leadership elections in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni earlier in the week, allowing political parties additional time to finalize complex coalition agreements. The outcome sets the stage for similar voting patterns to emerge in the other major urban centers, where political alliances are being tested against established power structures.

Tshwane Council Vote and Coalition Mechanics

The election of Nasiphi Moya marks a breakthrough for a bloc comprising the ANC, ActionSA, EFF, and MK Party, alongside support from smaller parties. This coalition holds 109 of the 214 council seats in Tshwane, granting them a slim majority capable of excluding the DA from government despite the DA emerging as the largest party in the council. The arrangement demonstrates how smaller parties can wield decisive influence in tightly contested municipal elections. The bloc's ability to secure the mayoralty highlights the strategic value of coalition building in fragmented political landscapes. This specific configuration of power is now being mirrored in negotiations across the broader Gauteng region.

Also read EFF's Omphile Maotwe set to become Tshwane deputy mayor as ActionSA coalition takes shape

Stakeholder Positions in Gauteng Councils

In Ekurhuleni, the same coalition bloc commands 128 of the 224 council seats, comfortably exceeding the 113 votes required for a majority. This numerical advantage suggests a higher likelihood of stability for the proposed arrangement in Ekurhuleni compared to Tshwane. Under the emerging framework, Herman Mashaba is set to become the mayor of Johannesburg, while the ANC is expected to retain control of Ekurhuleni. ActionSA leadership expresses confidence that these arrangements will hold across all three metros, although formal coalition agreements have not yet been signed. Herman Mashaba stated that the numbers clearly demonstrate that no single party can govern without a broad mandate. The negotiations were expected to continue late into Thursday night as parties worked to meet the Friday deadline for constituting council leadership.

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KwaZulu-Natal Coalition Dynamics

Parallel developments are unfolding in KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC is pursuing different coalition arrangements across various municipalities. In eThekwini, the election of political office-bearers was postponed on Tuesday to allow for further negotiations among the ANC, MK Party, and EFF. These three parties collectively hold 127 seats in the 223-member council, surpassing the 112 votes needed for an outright majority. The MK Party emerged as the largest party with 86 seats, followed by the DA with 57, the ANC with 37, the IFP with 15, and the EFF with four seats. This distribution creates a complex environment where the ANC must leverage partnerships with its former splinter party and the EFF to form a government. The flexibility allowed by the ANC national executive committee enables local parties to tailor negotiations to their specific numerical strengths.

Regional Impact and Next Steps

The partnership between the ANC and MK Party has already played out in uMhlathuze, which encompasses Richards Bay. On Thursday, the MK Party backed the ANC in the election of council leadership, resulting in the election of ANC councillor Phiweyinkosi Mhlongo as speaker. This outcome defeated a challenger from the DA and follows an agreement in principle for cooperation in municipalities where both parties are represented. The MK Party emerged as the largest party in 19 municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal, yet the arrangement has not been applied uniformly. In KwaDukuza, the ANC, DA, and IFP joined forces to exclude the MK Party from government, securing the mayoralty and speakership for Siduduzo Gumede and Phumlile Zulu, respectively. Meanwhile, councillors in Msunduzi, which includes Pietermaritzburg, are expected to reconvene on Friday after failing to elect office-bearers on Wednesday. Other municipalities with delayed sittings include Newcastle, uMlalazi, uMshwathi, Umdoni, and AbaQulusi.