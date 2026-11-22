ActionSA has rejected the DA's full and final coalition offer for Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, saying it would let DA mayors govern with ActionSA votes but without ActionSA involvement. The DA says its confidence-and-supply proposal is reasonable and reflects the election outcome.

ActionSA has rejected the Democratic Alliance's full and final coalition offer for Gauteng's hung metros, calling it an April Fools joke. The party says the DA proposal would give it mayoral posts in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni while using ActionSA votes without giving ActionSA a role in those governments.

The DA announced its final offer on Saturday. It proposed a power-sharing deal in which ActionSA would take the mayoralty in Tshwane, while the DA would lead Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. Under the DA plan, Helen Zille would become Johannesburg mayor, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane would lead Ekurhuleni, and ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya would remain mayor of Tshwane. ActionSA would support the DA's mayoral candidates in council under a confidence-and-supply arrangement, but would not receive positions in the mayoral administrations in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Also read ActionSA declines DA offer but deal with ANC not yet sealed

ActionSA Chair Criticizes DA Offer

In Tshwane, the DA said ActionSA would be able to form its own government, with its mayor choosing their own cabinet and all executive positions filled by ActionSA councillors. ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont criticised the offer in a post on X. He said: The DA final offer is for Zille and Rasilingwane to govern Joburg and Ekurhuleni with ActionSA votes but without ActionSA involvement.

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He added that the party was not willing to support a Helen Zille mayoralty without being involved in the government. Beaumont said: So, effectively, our votes are being used to empower those two mayors without our involvement in their government, which is highly problematic because we weren't willing to support a Helen Zille mayoralty with our involvement.

He also said: Can you imagine installing a Helen Zille mayoralty and we have to watch as passive spectators as she goes and does all the things in Johannesburg that we fear she will do. Our constituents will never forgive us. ActionSA said it had previously offered the DA two mayoralties and equal representation on mayoral committees in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Previous Coalition Proposal Details

Under that proposal, the DA would take the mayoralties in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, while Moya would remain mayor of Tshwane. Both parties would share the mayoral committees, with each getting five seats in every municipality. In Ekurhuleni, the DA would keep the mayor's office, while ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo would become deputy mayor and the party would take the speaker position. The DA rejected the proposal and instead put forward its confidence-and-supply arrangement.

The DA's offer also included a provision for Zille and Herman Mashaba to step away from the Johannesburg mayorship, according to ActionSA's earlier position. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis defended the offer, saying it was aimed at avoiding the political fights that have affected previous coalition governments. He said: Our offer is reasonable, reflects the message sent by voters, and recognises that while the DA received the largest share of the vote, no single party received a majority.

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ActionSA Leans Towards ANC Partnership

The DA says its proposal is a confidence-and-supply arrangement, according to statements by both parties. ActionSA says it is increasingly leaning towards forming a coalition partnership with the ANC in Gauteng. An ANC offer would give ActionSA the Joburg and Tshwane mayoral seats while keeping Ekurhuleni in a coalition deal. Under that proposed deal, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba would become Johannesburg mayor, while Nasiphi Moya would remain at the helm of Tshwane.

An unsigned Gauteng coalition deal reportedly puts Mashaba in line for Johannesburg mayor, while ActionSA, the ANC, EFF and MK Party negotiate key positions across the metro. The standoff leaves the three metros without stable governments as parties continue to negotiate. ActionSA has insisted that any deal must give it a meaningful role in all three administrations, not just votes in council. The DA has maintained that its offer is final and reflects the voters' message.