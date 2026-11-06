ActionSA seeks five more years for Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya after election gains

ActionSA says it will push for Dr Nasiphi Moya to remain Tshwane executive mayor for another five years as coalition negotiations begin after the 2026 local government elections.

ActionSA says it will negotiate to keep Dr Nasiphi Moya as executive mayor of Tshwane for another five years, national chair Michael Beaumont said at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Beaumont said the party would negotiate with parties willing to commit to a shared programme of government focused on service delivery, stability and accountability. He said ActionSA wanted to end the revolving door of mayors in the capital. The party would not support candidates with a track record of corruption or failure, he said.

Also read LGE 2026: Nasiphi Moya reflects on Tshwane coalition successes as ActionSA makes electoral gains

ActionSA Coalition Priorities For Tshwane

Beaumont listed ActionSA coalition priorities including building institutions to investigate corruption, addressing illegal immigration at local government level and improving basic services such as roads, electricity, water and refuse collection. If a political party is unwilling to work with ActionSA on those priorities, we will show them the door, Beaumont said. If they are willing to work with us, we will work with them.

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He added that the party would work with credible leadership capable of delivering services to all communities. Beaumont also listed the wards ActionSA has won in the City of Tshwane and explained what the results mean for the party. The provisional gains mark a sizable shift from the 2021 local government elections, when ActionSA did not win a single ward in Tshwane.

Moya thanked Tshwane residents and her party for entrusting her with the mayoral position over the past 24 months. She said she did not take the opportunity to serve for granted. She credited the progress made during her tenure to the partnership between her administration, coalition partners and residents. Thank you to the people of Tshwane for trusting this girl with your households as the executive mayor, Moya said.

She said she had committed to serving all communities and believed the election results reflected how residents felt about her leadership. South Africans voted this week in the municipal elections. About 14.5-million citizens cast their votes out of 29.2-million registered voters across 23,696 voting stations nationwide. Nationally, coalition negotiations are looming after Wednesday's municipal elections.

DA Calls For Stable Local Government

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said about 150 to 160 councils, roughly two-thirds of the country's local municipalities, would require coalition governments. Hill-Lewis called on political parties to put aside their election differences and prioritise stable local government. He said political leaders had a responsibility to rise above the divisions of the election campaign and form governments capable of turning around struggling municipalities. In Gauteng, metropolitan municipalities appear unlikely to produce outright winners.

With about half of the votes counted and declared by Thursday night, Johannesburg and Tshwane each had three parties polling more than 20% of the vote. Analyst Wade Manning, executive director of Defend Our Democracy, said voters in Johannesburg were increasingly prioritising local issues over traditional political loyalties. He described Gauteng urban voters as increasingly different from those elsewhere.

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ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli cast doubt on a possible ANC-DA deal that could see Helen Zille elected as Johannesburg mayor. He said some within the party would be uncomfortable working with the DA after what he described as Zille's arrogance during the campaign. In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party has emerged as the province's leading party in early counting in its first local government election.

MK Party Leads In KwaZulu-Natal Count

By Thursday, with 30% counted, the IEC put the MK Party on 33% to 34% and the ANC on 25%. The IFP was on 22% and the DA on 10% to 12% in the province. Former president Jacob Zuma said the MK Party is open to coalition talks, speaking at the Durban high court where he came to support his daughter, former MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The SACP and Afrika Mayibuye Movement are emerging as new contenders, recording pockets of support in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. The SACP broke away from its longstanding electoral alliance with the ANC to contest the elections independently. SACP national spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana said the party was pleased with its performance, speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of vote counting at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand on Friday.

Former EFF member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he did not vote in the elections, citing dissatisfaction with the state of black political parties in South Africa. Limpopo police arrested 20 suspects for election related offences since the start of the elections. About 33 cases relating to election-related incidents have been registered across Limpopo. The offences include contravention of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, fraud, common assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.