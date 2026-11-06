ActionSA Seeks Five More Years for Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, Opens Coalition Talks

ActionSA will negotiate with any party to secure another term for Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, as vote counting continues in the 2026 local government elections.

ActionSA has announced it will enter coalition negotiations to secure another five-year term for outgoing City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, as vote counting in the 2026 local government elections continues.

The announcement was made by ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont during a media briefing at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on Friday. Beaumont was joined by Moya and the party's deputy leader, Mbahare Kekana. At the time of the briefing, 83% of votes had been counted nationally, while Gauteng's capture rate stood at 66%. In the City of Tshwane, approximately 77% of votes had been counted.

Also read ActionSA Challenges ANC in Tshwane Election Projections

The Democratic Alliance was leading in Tshwane with 31.28%, followed by ActionSA in second place with 23.43% and 15 seats. The African National Congress was third with 22.15% and 24 seats, while the DA had secured 12 seats. Beaumont said ActionSA is prepared to negotiate with any political party in South Africa, but any agreement would have to be based on shared priorities.

ActionSA Coalition Negotiations

He said the party's willingness to work with another organization would depend on its commitment to a shared programme of government focused on service delivery, stability, fighting corruption, and addressing illegal immigration at the local government level. We've said it before and I'm going to say it again. I'm struggling to find new ways of saying this, so I hope you guys hear me once and for all. ActionSA will negotiate with any political party in South Africa.

If you can name them, we are willing to negotiate with them, Beaumont said. Beaumont added that ActionSA wanted an end to the revolving door of mayors and would not enter into an agreement with parties unwilling to support its priorities. Local government is not an ideological space. It is not about international relations and economic policy.

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It is about roads, electricity and water, refuse collection, he said. He also said the party would not support the appointment of a mayor with a record of corruption or poor performance, arguing that this would amount to reinstating problems in a municipality after voters had gone to the polls.

What I can say, and I'm happy to say this without any fear or contradiction, is that we'll be negotiating to ensure that Dr Nasiphi Moya gets five more years, he said. Moya was elected as Tshwane's fifth mayor since the 2021 local government elections in October 2024. She secured 122 votes, defeating the DA's Cilliers Brink, who received 86 votes from councillors.

After securing significant electoral gains in the recent local government elections, ActionSA has formally declared its intention to retain Moya for an additional five-year term. The party secretary-general stated that this stance is central to the upcoming coalition negotiations, which are aimed at establishing a stable and accountable municipal administration. ActionSA will engage exclusively with political partners who agree to a shared programme of government focused on three non-negotiable pillars: service delivery, administrative stability, and strict accountability.

Retaining Mayor Nasiphi Moya

The party seeks to dismantle the cycle of frequent mayoral changes that has historically plagued the capital city. Beaumont emphasized that ActionSA will not support candidates for the mayoral position who have a documented history of corruption or administrative failure. The primary objective is to ensure that the leadership structure remains consistent and effective, thereby ending what he described as the revolving door of mayors in the region.

During the coalition talks, ActionSA has outlined specific institutional and infrastructural priorities that potential partners must accept. These include the establishment of dedicated institutions to investigate corruption, the implementation of measures to address illegal immigration at the local government level, and a comprehensive improvement of basic municipal services. Specifically, the party has identified roads, electricity, water supply, and refuse collection as critical areas requiring immediate and sustained improvement.

Beaumont made it clear that any political party unwilling to collaborate on these core priorities will be excluded from the governing coalition, regardless of their electoral performance. These strategic demands come against the backdrop of a dramatic electoral surge for ActionSA in Tshwane. By lunchtime on election day, the party reported winning 27 wards across the metropolitan area, marking a substantial departure from previous political landscapes.

The party secured victories in diverse communities including Atteridgeville, Akasia, Centurion, Mamelodi, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, and Mabopane. This performance represents a massive shift from the 2021 local government elections, during which ActionSA failed to win a single ward in the entire Tshwane municipality. Moya has publicly acknowledged the trust placed in her leadership by the residents of Tshwane and her own party.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as executive mayor over the past 24 months, stating that she has never taken this responsibility for granted. Moya credited the progress achieved during her tenure to the collaborative partnership between her administration, coalition partners, and the general public. She emphasized her commitment to serving all communities equally and expressed confidence that the recent election results reflect the positive sentiment of residents regarding her leadership style.

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Election Complaints and Results

Meanwhile, political parties and independent candidates have until 5pm on Friday to lodge formal objections to South Africa's 2026 local government election process, as the IEC reviews more than 800 complaints. More than 15 million South Africans took part in the elections, according to the IEC. The Electoral Commission of South Africa had captured 71% of election results nationally at one point. Out of 29.2-million registered voters across 23,696 voting stations nationwide, about 14.5-million citizens cast their votes.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo addressed the media on the progress of the election counting at the ROC in Midrand. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has revealed that he did not vote in the recent 2026 local government elections, citing his dissatisfaction with the state of black political parties in South Africa. The SACP and Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM) are emerging as new contenders in the local government elections, recording pockets of support in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

The two parties have attracted attention with their electoral performance, particularly the SACP, which broke away from its longstanding electoral alliance with the ANC to contest the elections independently. SACP national spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana reflected on the party's performance and what led to them entering the electoral space to represent the working class. The party so far has 78 seats, 9 wards and 69 PR totaling to 2.53%.

Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of vote counting at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand on Friday, Mandlana said the party was pleased with its performance. DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille told the Political Arena team that the ANC's failure to deliver services helped her party in the municipal elections. She has weighed in on concerns about property affordability in Johannesburg, saying falling property prices would be a sign of a failing city.

Former president Jacob Zuma says the MK Party is open to coalitions and was happy to be proven right about the party's performance in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking at the Durban high court on Friday, where he came to support his daughter, former MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Zuma gave his trademark laugh as he answered questions about the party's performance in Wednesday's elections.

Political Parties Coalition Talks

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on political parties to put aside their election differences and prioritise stable local government, as coalition negotiations loom across the country following Wednesday's municipal elections. Addressing the media at the IEC's national results centre in Midrand on Friday, Hill-Lewis said political leaders had a responsibility to rise above the divisions of the election campaign and form governments capable of turning around struggling municipalities.

He said the emerging results suggested that about 150-160 councils, representing roughly two-thirds of the country's local municipalities, would require coalition governments. In Limpopo, police have arrested 20 suspects for election related offences since the commencement of the 2026 Local Government Elections. According to police, a total of about 33 cases relating to election-related incidents have been registered across Limpopo.

The offences include contravention of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, fraud, common assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm. The African National Congress (ANC) has fallen to second place in a province it once dominated. By Thursday, with 30% counted, the IEC put the MK Party on 33%-34%, the ANC on 25%, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on 22% and the Democratic Alliance (DA) on 10%-12%.

With Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities appearing unlikely to produce outright winners, an analyst has described voters in the country's economic hub as increasingly different from those elsewhere. With about half of the votes counted and declared by Thursday night, Johannesburg and Tshwane had three parties each polling more than 20% of the vote - a rarity in many municipalities across the country.

Wade Manning, executive director of Defend Our Democracy, said voters in Johannesburg were increasingly prioritising local issues over traditional political loyalties. ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli has cast doubt on a possible deal between the ANC and the DA that could see Helen Zille as Johannesburg mayor.