ActionSA Proposes Overhaul of Johannesburg's Bureaucratic Municipal Entities

ActionSA commits to an institutional review of Johannesburg's municipal structure to eliminate redundant entities, improve accountability, and restore efficient service delivery.

Johannesburg , once a beacon of African prosperity, now grapples with a severe decline in essential services. Collapsed traffic lights, stolen cables, unreliable water and electricity supply, deteriorating roads, sewage spills, and increasing lawlessness have become the new normal.

Despite this evident decay, the City of Johannesburg itself has become weighed down by excessive bureaucracy. Layers upon layers of administration, multiple municipal entities, and redundant governance structures consume resources but deliver little value to residents. This paradox of planning and policy without effective implementation is at the heart of the city's crisis.

ActionSA has therefore committed to a comprehensive institutional review of Johannesburg's municipal structure, with a simple yet profound question: does this structure serve the residents, or does it primarily serve itself? The review aims to strip away unnecessary complexity and restore accountability, ensuring that every rand of taxpayer money is spent on tangible improvements. Johannesburg Water, Pikitup, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, Johannesburg Social Housing Company, and other entities were originally created to improve efficiency and service delivery.

However, in practice, they have often become additional bureaucratic layers, with duplicate management structures, high administrative costs, and a diffusion of accountability. Residents do not care which entity is responsible for a burst pipe or a power outage; they simply want the problem fixed quickly and professionally. Instead, the multitude of entities leads to finger-pointing, delays, and inefficiency. Ratepayers effectively pay twice: once for the city's core administration and again for the executive teams and boards of each entity.

This fragmented system makes it nearly impossible to enforce accountability, as responsibility is constantly shifted between departments and entities. ActionSA believes Johannesburg must return to a simpler, more direct governance model. The Municipal Systems Act already provides for Section 56 managers who report directly to the city manager. These senior managers are fully capable of overseeing critical service delivery functions without the need for additional boards and layers of governance.

By integrating services back under direct municipal management, accountability becomes clear: residents know who is responsible, the city manager knows who is accountable, and the executive mayor can exercise proper oversight. Service delivery would become more responsive and less bogged down by bureaucracy. A glaring example of the current system's failure came to light during ActionSA leader Mpho Phalatse's tenure as executive mayor.

The Eldorado Park Substation project saw approximately R66 million paid out since 2015, yet inspections revealed that very little work had been completed despite the massive expenditure. A forensic investigation uncovered serious irregularities and blatant corruption, leading to disciplinary processes and dismissals of senior officials.

However, when the matter was escalated to the board responsible for oversight, the board concluded that there had been no wrongdoing, effectively neutralizing clear evidence of misconduct. This incident exposed a deep governance problem: when boards become disconnected from residents and insulated from accountability, they can undermine efforts to root out corruption and enforce consequences. Such structures protect systems rather than the people they are meant to serve. ActionSA's approach is straightforward and decisive.

The party will conduct a full institutional review within 18 months, evaluating every municipal entity against one standard: does it improve service delivery and provide value for money? Entities found to be unnecessary, duplicative, or financially burdensome will be collapsed, and their functions integrated directly into the city administration. This is not change for change's sake; it is a strategic move to build a leaner, more accountable, and more effective city government.

The review aligns with Operation Fix Joburg, a comprehensive recovery plan to restore Johannesburg's infrastructure, eliminate corruption, restore law and order, revive economic growth, and deliver dignity to every resident. Johannesburg's crisis is not due to a lack of resources; it is due to a systemic failure of governance. The city currently has the resources, plans, and policies, but it lacks the will to streamline and enforce accountability.

By dismantling the oppressive bureaucracy and merging entities into a unified municipal structure, Johannesburg can reclaim its status as a city that works for its people. The time for change is now, and ActionSA is determined to lead that transformation





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