ActionSA MP Files Criminal Case Against eThekwini City Manager Over SIU Report Denial

Alan Beesley accuses Musa Mbhele of lying to Parliament about receiving an SIU report on eThekwini's finances, highlighting systemic failures in blacklisting corrupt entities and broader governance issues.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley has filed a criminal case against eThekwini municipal manager Musa Mbhele following a contentious exchange during a Standing Committee on Public Accounts ( Scopa ) meeting.

The confrontation centered on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reports into eThekwini's financial management. Beesley accused Mbhele of either lying or being ignorant about the receipt of a final SIU report, which the Presidency confirmed was sent to Mbhele in August 2023. Mbhele denied receiving the report and countered that Beesley was lying. Beesley emphasized that lying to Parliament is a serious offense punishable by up to three years in jail.

He highlighted that the SIU report is publicly available and that the municipality's spokesperson had acknowledged engagement with it. The report details disciplinary referrals and administrative actions, including blacklisting recommendations. Beesley criticized Mbhele's claim of ignorance as gross incompetence, especially given his high salary. The incident underscores broader systemic failures in implementing SIU blacklisting directives.

Despite investigations into widespread corruption, including Covid-19 fund misuse, very few entities are actually blacklisted. The Treasury maintains a national blacklisting database, but government bodies often neglect its use. Beesley previously asked the Public Protector to investigate the failure to implement blacklisting, noting that the SIU's work is undermined by officials' sluggishness or willful avoidance of accountability. The Presidency has acknowledged monitoring challenges and the need for a central register to track dismissals linked to SIU probes.

The SIU has uncovered numerous misconduct cases, from fraudulent invoices to collusive bidding. Beesley's dispute with Mbhele occurs alongside a separate controversy over the sale of public land in Durban, some to ANC donors like tycoon Jay Singh. The SIU investigated dodgy land sales dating back to a 2005 'infill' scheme for low-cost housing. Despite a 2017 council resolution to remedy the Phoenix development deals, the municipality failed to act.

In 2022, the SIU recommended blacklisting companies tied to Singh's family. ActionSA councillor Saul Basckin supported local civic groups in bringing attention to the issue





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Actionsa Alan Beesley Musa Mbhele Ethekwini SIU Blacklisting Scopa Corruption Covid-19 Land Sale

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