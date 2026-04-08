ActionSA Files Criminal Complaint Against Social Development Minister Tolashe Over Undeclared Gifts

ActionSA has launched a multi-pronged offensive against Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe, alleging corruption and misleading parliament over undisclosed luxury gifts. The party has filed a criminal complaint, submitted complaints to parliament and the Public Protector, demanding accountability and raising concerns about potential abuse of public office. The unfolding case highlights allegations of a culture of impunity within the government, as ActionSA seeks to hold the minister accountable for her actions.

ActionSA has escalated its campaign against Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe , lodging a criminal complaint and initiating parliamentary and Public Protector investigations. The party's actions are centered around allegations of corruption and misleading parliament regarding undeclared luxury gifts, estimated to be worth approximately R1 million.

This comprehensive approach underscores ActionSA's determination to hold the minister accountable, utilizing multiple avenues to probe the accusations and seek appropriate consequences. The unfolding situation has brought forth claims of a culture of impunity within the government, prompting calls for decisive action.\The core of ActionSA's complaint revolves around the alleged failure of Minister Tolashe to declare high-value gifts, specifically luxury vehicles. ActionSA alleges that the minister received two SUVs as personal gifts, but did not declare these, claiming that they had been donated to the ANC Women’s League. However, ActionSA disputes this claim and states the ANCWL denies any knowledge of the vehicles, with official records indicating they were registered in the minister’s children's names. Further complicating matters, one of the vehicles has reportedly been sold. ActionSA maintains that these facts strongly undermine the minister’s explanation, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal the gifts and evade accountability. The party's concerns extend beyond mere non-declaration; they highlight potential breaches of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and parliament's Code of Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests. ActionSA views the situation as a serious matter, highlighting alleged serious misconduct and a blatant disregard for transparency and accountability.\ActionSA's statement highlighted the seriousness of the alleged misconduct and its potential ramifications. The party expressed deep concerns over the acceptance of high-value gifts, especially when assets are allegedly concealed through family members. They believe this raises serious questions about corruption, undue influence, and abuse of public office. The party has called for President to take immediate action, including removing Minister Tolashe from her position. ActionSA is making a strong case that these actions reflect a deeply entrenched culture of impunity within the government. Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission is set to resume hearings after a break, while the new Sassa payment cycle for grants in 2026/2027 is still being reviewed





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Actionsa Sisisi Tolashe Corruption Undeclared Gifts Public Protector Parliament Executive Members' Ethics Act ANCWL Transparency

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