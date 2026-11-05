ActionSA targets coalition roles as early Tshwane results show gains

Early local government election results in Gauteng show ActionSA strengthening its position in Tshwane, while the DA leads in Emfuleni, with coalition talks already underway ahead of the 2029 elections.

Early local government election results in Gauteng show ActionSA is on course to strengthen its position in the City of Tshwane and increase its influence ahead of the 2029 national and provincial elections.

By lunchtime on Thursday, the DA led in Tshwane with 30.6% of the vote, while ActionSA was second at 22.8%. ActionSA national spokesperson Michael Beaumont said the party was gaining momentum in several wards and had made significant inroads in areas previously dominated by the ANC, which is currently sitting at 21.9%. He said the party had already taken 12 wards from the ANC in Tshwane. Beaumont said those gains included every ward in Atteridgeville other than one.

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ActionSA Gains Momentum in Tshwane

He added that ActionSA results in places like Mamelodi and Soshanguve were now exceeding 50%, describing the party as having done very well on the day. He said ActionSA was well set to become the second-largest party in Tshwane, and that every indication showed residents were responding positively to the track record and leadership of Dr Nasiphi Moya. Beaumont also noted the party had narrowly missed out on winning a ward in Bronkhorstspruit.

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With coalition governments expected to remain a feature of local politics, Beaumont said discussions about possible partnerships had already begun. He said ActionSA was contesting 105 municipalities and believed coalitions would be necessary in many of them. Beaumont said the party was willing to engage with all political parties, provided there was a commitment to service delivery, stable governance and a serious fight against corruption. He said the early results showed ActionSA was encouraged by its performance in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, in Emfuleni, the DA was leading with 55.6% of the vote, followed by the VF Plus on 17.5%, while the ANC trailed in third place. DA federal chairperson Solly Msimanga attributed the party performance to years of preparation and growing support across communities. Msimanga said the DA had seen significant growth in Emfuleni, noting that in the past the party would win only one ANC ward in a by-election, but now it had won more than 10 wards.

DA Expands Support in Township Communities

He said the DA had also gained ground in Midvaal and parts of Johannesburg. Msimanga said DA support in township communities continued to grow. He said the party now had more than one million black township voters and intended to build on that support as it looked ahead to the 2029 elections.