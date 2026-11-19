The ANC has made progress in coalition talks with several parties, including ActionSA, which could exclude the DA from governing all three Gauteng metros. Meanwhile, ActionSA and the DA are meeting today to explore a possible partnership.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it has made progress in broader coalition negotiations with several political parties as the battle to form new municipal administrations intensifies.

The ANC met representatives of ActionSA, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Build One South Africa (BOSA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi. The engagements form part of efforts to establish governing coalitions in municipalities where no political party secured an outright majority in the local government elections.

Also read ANC and ActionSA Near Gauteng Coalition Deal Excluding DA From Metro Mayoralties

ANC Identifies Common Ground On Service Delivery

The ANC said the discussions had identified areas of common interest, particularly around service delivery, infrastructure investment and strengthening local economies. The party said it was encouraged by the common ground established with the parties engaged around the need to prioritise accelerated service delivery, sustained infrastructure investment and the development of economically resilient municipalities that create opportunities for all residents to live, work and prosper with dignity.

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The party maintained that its election manifesto remained the foundation of its proposals to prospective coalition partners. Any agreements reached would still require approval from the ANC's national leadership. The ANC's Gauteng leadership has reportedly backed working with ActionSA across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni following discussions between the two parties. The three metros were left without outright majorities after the elections.

If the proposed arrangement materialises, it could reshape political control in Gauteng's biggest metropolitan councils and leave the DA outside the governing arrangements despite its performance at the polls. However, the reported proposal is not a concluded agreement, with negotiations and internal party approvals still outstanding. In a related development, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA were expected to meet this afternoon to explore the possibility of a partnership.

ActionSA Holds Closed Door Talks With DA

The meeting is scheduled to get underway behind closed doors this hour, with discussions expected to focus on a possible coalition arrangement in Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities. ActionSA is already on the verge of signing a coalition deal with the ANC, EFF and MK Party. The proposed coalition deal between ActionSA, the ANC, MK Party and the EFF could see Herman Mashaba becoming the mayor of Johannesburg, while Nasiphi Moya returns to the mayoral office in Tshwane.

However, ActionSA is still exploring other possibilities, including what the DA has to offer in today's coalition negotiations. The two parties are meeting this afternoon, but ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he doubts the DA will table an offer that surpasses the ANC's proposal. Last night, we had a request to meet with the DA. So, we are going to meet them today.

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Mashaba Doubts DA Offer Will Surpass ANC Proposal

I'm not really sure what they are coming to present to us, because if Helen Zille and Ciller Brink are still in the picture, that meeting will just be a waste of time, said Mashaba. Mashaba said that his party is also reluctant to walk away from what he describes as an attractive coalition deal with the ANC, EFF and MK Party. The coalition negotiations are unfolding under a tight deadline.

Newly elected municipal councils must be convened by next Friday. Meanwhile, the ANC and MK Party are discussing a possible coalition in eThekwini, but disagreements over other parties and governance principles could still derail the deal. Stability, service delivery and anti-corruption appear to be key principles that political parties are prioritising in their pursuit of coalition partners.

Mkhize Warned Against ANC DA Coalition

A 2024 letter seen by The Daily News shows that ANC NEC member Zweli Mkhize warned senior party leaders against forming a coalition with the DA, arguing that it would undermine the party. In other news, Cape Town Mayor-elect Geordin Hill-Lewis has rejected reports that he could replace Helen Zille as the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate amid coalition talks involving ActionSA. The political landscape in Gauteng remains fluid as parties negotiate to form stable governments in key municipalities.

The outcomes of these talks will determine the leadership of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, with significant implications for service delivery and governance in South Africa's economic heartland.