Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia discusses strengthening protection for whistleblowers, funding model for patrollers program, and building cabinet on whistleblower protection

Firoz Cachalia, the Acting Police Minister, presents the crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year at a press conference on 22 May 2026. He outlines the priority of strengthening protection for whistleblowers as a key challenge for the police service. The Department of Justice has tabled a building cabinet on whistleblower protection, which is now open for public comment. Plans are underway to secure a funding model for a program focused on combating crime in various communities. The program aims to provide stipends to patrollers to assist struggling households and offer financial relief. Cachalia announces the establishment of this program to address crime issues in several provinces.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia presents the quarterly crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year on 22 May 2026. He also expresses concern about the targeting of whistleblowers, councillors, auditors, and private auditors.

Additionally, the Department of Justice has tabled a bill on whistleblower protection, and plans are underway to secure funding for the patrollers program. The establishment of this program was announced as a solution for provinces plagued with high crime rates, offering financial relief to patrollers and assistance in combating crime in various communities





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia Quarterly Crime Statistics Whistleblowers Patrollers Program Funding Model Building Cabinet On Whistleblower Protection Department Of Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lifestyle audits for high-ranking police officers as part of police service renewal planThe South African Police Service (SAPS) is taking a keen interest in the lifestyles of its high-ranking officers and conducting lifestyle audits to maintain integrity and restore public trust, following a series of corruption allegations.

Read more »

South Africa's Latest Quarterly Crime Statistics Expected Amid Concerns of Stagnating Violent CrimesMinister of Police Firoz Cachalia is expected to present South Africa’s latest quarterly crime statistics at 13:00 today with concerns that violent crime and kidnappings remain entrenched in several hotspots.

Read more »

Establishment of Police Advisory PanelActing Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia announces the creation of a Police Advisory Panel, which will be chaired by former South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, to report to him and the Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane on the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission. This move is to build a modern, professional, and trusted police service that favors the safety of our people, as mentioned by Cachalia during his Budget Vote speech.

Read more »

Home is the most dangerous place for many, warns Police MinistryActing Police Minister Firoz Cachalia highlighted these troubling trends in Pretoria during the release of the fourth quarter national crime statistics.

Read more »