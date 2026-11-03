ACT Proposes 20 Sim Card Limit Per Operator As Icasa Seeks Five Cap

Industry body ACT contests Icasa's draft regulation proposing a five Sim limit. The proposal allows 20 Sims per operator, citing fraud prevention and verification challenges for rural subscribers.

The Association of Communications and Technology ( ACT) has formally opposed the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's ( Icasa) proposed framework, which would limit mobile subscribers to just five SIM cards per network. Instead, the industry body advocates for a significantly higher threshold, allowing individuals to hold up to 20 SIM cards on each operator.

Regulatory Conflict Over Subscriber Caps

Icasa's current draft regulations seek to cap subscribers at five numbers per operator. The regulator argues this strict limit is necessary to combat rising fraud, particularly WhatsApp scams, stolen phone fraud, and one-time PIN (OTP) fraud. Under Icasa's proposal, every new SIM registration and SIM swap would require biometric verification, including fingerprint or facial checks against Home Affairs records. Operators would also be mandated to re-verify existing customers over a two-year period to ensure compliance with the new identity standards.

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In direct contrast, ACT's framework agreement, signed in June by major members including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Rain, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, proposes the 20-SIM limit. Batyi, representing the industry association, stated that the number 20 is not absolute. She noted that if a person requires registration for a larger pool of dependants, such as 40 or 50 SIMs, the system should accommodate those specific needs. The industry argues that the 20-SIM limit provides sufficient control while avoiding unnecessary restrictions on legitimate users.

Batyi Challenges Icasa Authority and Surprise Draft

ACT executive director Batyi has accused Icasa of overstepping its legal boundaries by issuing a draft regulation that the industry claims grants powers the regulator does not possess. She highlighted that ACT had been engaged in separate, structured negotiations with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. During these talks, ACT presented comprehensive research on fraud mechanisms. Consequently, the sudden appearance of Icasa's draft regulations came as a surprise to industry stakeholders who were already developing their own compliance solutions.

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Batyi emphasized that while there is a valid case for Icasa to intervene on numbering issues, the broader regulatory approach in the current draft lacks proper foundation. The industry maintains that they are actively addressing the fraud crisis through their own negotiated framework. ACT plans to submit formal comments contesting the draft, arguing that the regulator's approach ignores the industry-led progress and specific technical challenges involved in mass identity verification.

Technical Hurdles and Cost of Biometric Verification

A central point of contention is the logistical and financial burden of implementing biometric checks. ACT is developing solutions that utilize "liveness" tests to confirm that a real person, rather than a photo or a copied ID, is present during SIM registration. This technology aims to equip informal sellers, such as vendors at taxi ranks, to verify customers effectively. However, Batyi noted that conducting checks against the Home Affairs database costs R10 per transaction. For operators processing high volumes, these costs add up significantly, impacting the overall business model.

Furthermore, the industry has identified critical gaps in infrastructure that hinder effective verification. ACT discovered agents in rural areas attempting to register SIMs over 2G connections, which are slower and less reliable for real-time biometric data transmission. To address these infrastructural realities, ACT has approached Home Affairs Chief Information Officer to ensure their proposed technical solutions align with existing government systems. This collaboration aims to create a more practical verification process that works across varying network conditions.

Alternative Solutions and Industry Implementation Timeline

ACT is also challenging specific requirements within the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica). The association has requested that the Justice Department remove the requirement for subscribers to provide a physical address. Batyi pointed out that most people living in rural areas and informal settlements do not have formal physical addresses. She suggested that location data could serve as a viable alternative for identification purposes, making the system more inclusive.

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The industry's self-regulatory plan is being overseen by the Competition Commission, which requires that any technical solution be approved by an independent third party before implementation. ACT initially targeted a soft launch for its framework in January but has now extended the timeline by approximately one month to ensure robust testing. Rather than forcing a nationwide re-verification of all existing subscribers, which Batyi compared to the stalled migration to digital television, ACT plans to launch a public awareness campaign in January. This campaign will urge South Africans to proactively check how many SIM cards are registered under their own ID numbers, empowering consumers to manage their own identity security.