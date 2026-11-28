Airports Company South Africa restores power after a critical backup failure at the domestic terminal. An independent investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the disruption during scheduled maintenance.

Airports Company South Africa successfully restored full electrical power to its domestic terminal after a significant outage occurred in the early hours of Friday. The airport operator has simultaneously launched a comprehensive independent technical and administrative investigation to identify the precise root cause of the incident. This disruption took place just as the organization was finalizing preparations to stabilize systems ahead of the busy festive travel season.

ACSA Investigation into Generator Failure Causes

ACSA confirmed that the power loss was triggered during scheduled project work aimed at replacing generator circuit breakers at Substation 9. According to preliminary indicators released by the company, a localized equipment failure occurred specifically during the re-energization process. This technical mishap resulted in the immediate loss of essential backup power at the domestic terminal, which is also referred to as Terminal B.

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The airport operator has stated that operations have now returned to normal levels. However, a full-scale inquiry is underway to examine the technical failure of the infrastructure. Ofentse Dijoe, the group spokesperson for Airports Company South Africa, clarified that the investigation will also review internal processes to identify opportunities for improvement. The goal is to understand how the failure happened and to implement measures that prevent similar incidents in the future.

Stakeholder Collaboration Prevents Total Ground Stop

Siphamandla Mthethwa, the chief executive of Airports Company South Africa, publicly thanked airline partners and airport stakeholders for their exceptional response to the sudden outage. He expressed profound gratitude for the rapid mobilization and patience demonstrated by all parties involved. Mthethwa noted that under highly challenging conditions, teams from airlines and airport staff worked hand-in-hand to manage the crisis.

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This collaborative effort was crucial in preventing a total ground stop at the facility. Staff members manually facilitated check-ins and boardings to keep the flow of travelers moving despite the loss of automated systems. The chief executive acknowledged that this intense cooperation allowed the airport to maintain a level of service that would have been impossible through standard operational channels alone during such a critical technical failure.

ACSA Regrets Impact on Passengers and Airlines

Mthethwa issued a direct apology to passengers and stakeholders, acknowledging the severe impact the disruption had on the travel experience. He stated that the incident caused immense frustration and delays during a critical travel window for the holiday season. The chief executive emphasized that Airports Company South Africa deeply regrets the direct operational strain and adverse impact this incident placed on airlines schedules and overall network reliability.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining safety, reliability, and operational excellence across its entire airport network. In a statement issued later, Airports Company South Africa thanked all passengers and stakeholders for their continued patience and understanding during the recovery period. The organization emphasized that maintaining trust with travelers and business partners is a priority as they move forward from this incident.

Power Stabilization Complete Ahead of Festive Season

Work to stabilize the terminal backup power supply and ensure operational continuity through the festive period and beyond was completed in the early hours of Saturday. This timeline ensured that the airport infrastructure was secure for the high-volume travel expected during the holidays. The successful restoration of power marks the end of the immediate crisis, allowing normal airport operations to resume fully.

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The completion of these stabilization works signifies that Airports Company South Africa has addressed the immediate safety concerns associated with the power loss. The ongoing investigation will continue to run in parallel with normal operations to ensure no stone is left unturned regarding the technical and administrative aspects of the failure. This dual approach aims to restore full confidence in the airport's infrastructure capabilities for the coming months.