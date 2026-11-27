Airports Company South Africa unveils a massive infrastructure expansion for Cape Town International Airport, featuring a new runway and terminal upgrades to handle growing passenger demand.

ACSA has announced a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul for Cape Town International Airport, allocating more than R10 billion to critical expansion projects. The initiative aims to significantly increase the airport's capacity and improve aircraft movement efficiency as travel demand surges. This major investment includes the construction of a new main runway, expanded terminal facilities, and upgraded passenger amenities.

Runway Realignment and Capacity Expansion

The centerpiece of the project is a new main runway estimated to cost R6.39 billion. This 3,500-meter long and 60-meter wide strip will be realigned 11.5 degrees eastwards to optimize air traffic flow. The design meets Code F requirements, enabling the airport to accommodate larger next-generation aircraft. Additional rapid-exit taxiways and a partial parallel taxiway will reduce runway occupancy times, thereby improving turnaround speeds during peak operational periods.

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Terminal Modernization and Passenger Flow

Domestic and international terminals will undergo significant structural changes to handle increased passenger volumes. The new domestic arrivals terminal is budgeted at R2.39 billion, with a further R500 million allocated for the departures terminal extension. These improvements will introduce additional contact gates, more airbridges, and expanded apron space for aircraft parking. International facilities will receive R863 million for phased upgrades, including enhanced immigration processing, improved bus gates, and expanded retail and lounge areas.

Construction Timeline and Regulatory Steps

Construction is scheduled to commence in April 2027, pending the completion of necessary regulatory approvals and procurement processes. ACSA has committed to a phased implementation strategy designed to minimize disruption to airlines and travelers. The project represents a critical component of the broader R21.7 billion infrastructure program managed by the state-owned airport operator. These upgrades address visible congestion in terminal facilities and flight slot availability that have characterized recent peak travel seasons.

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Strategic Impact on Western Cape Tourism

Cape Town International Airport currently handles 27.6% of passenger traffic across the ACSA network, according to the 2025/2026 integrated annual report. The expansion supports economic growth in the Western Cape by facilitating tourism, business travel, and trade. Partnerships with Cape Town Air Access have driven increased international route development and airline capacity. Enhanced infrastructure will alleviate constraints on flight slots and terminal congestion, providing a more robust gateway for the region.

Integration with Regional Aviation Network

This expansion occurs alongside the development of the privately owned Cape Winelands Airport near Durbanville. Operated by RSA.Aero, the proposed facility aims to transform the former Fisantekraal Airfield into an international commercial hub. The Winelands project involves a multi-billion-rand investment previously valued at approximately R10 billion. It includes a new 3,500-meter runway, cargo facilities, and commercial infrastructure to complement the Cape Town expansion.

Cargo Growth and Future Aerotropolis Vision

ACSA is simultaneously expanding cargo operations at Cape Town International Airport, having awarded contracts for the first three warehouse sites. An on-site airport hotel is also progressing through a design, build, and operate framework to support future demand. The long-term vision includes the development of an aerotropolis, integrating transport logistics with commercial and property developments. These combined initiatives position the Western Cape to sustain its position as a major global aviation gateway.