The ANC and African Content Movement have reached a coalition agreement to govern Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State, with Hlaudi Motsoeneng saying service delivery and job creation will be the priority.

The African National Congress and the African Content Movement have reached a coalition agreement to govern Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State. ACM leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng confirmed the deal, which marks the first finalized local government partnership in the ongoing nationwide negotiations to constitute governments in more than 130 hung municipal councils.

The breakthrough comes after the 2026 local government elections held on 4 November. The ANC is racing against the clock to conclude coalition talks and establish stable administrations across the country. Over the weekend, the ANC held meetings with the Mkhonto weSizwe Party, ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party and Build One South Africa in Johannesburg. Negotiations subsequently shifted to include the Democratic Alliance, Rise Mzansi, the Afrika Mayibuye Movement and the ACM.

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Motsoeneng said the ACM had initially planned to win all the seats in the municipality. He said voters had decided that the party would have to work with other political parties. The ANC approached the ACM to engage on addressing challenges and leadership in municipalities. Motsoeneng said the two largest political forces in the region agreed in principle to form a coalition.

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Service Delivery Priorities For Maluti-a-Phofung

He stressed that the core focus of the partnership is practical service delivery rather than political posturing. He promised a new dawn for the municipality and its more than 300,000 residents, including areas such as Harrismith near the KwaZulu-Natal border. He outlined critical priorities for the coalition: ensuring a consistent water and electricity supply, fixing roads to attract investors, and creating much-needed jobs.

For us, what is important is service delivery for as long as the ACM is in power, he said. I told the people that I am not promising them, but there will be water, roads, electricity in Maluti-a-Phofung, and we must create employment. Those are the issues that occupy our minds because we want to change the lives of people in Maluti-a-Phofung, he said.

He added that the coalition must deliver on these promises to tangibly change the lives of the community. When pressed on specific political positions such as the mayoral, deputy mayoral or mayoral committee roles, Motsoeneng clarified that the initial discussions centered on principles rather than the nuts and bolts of power-sharing. We don't discuss positions for now. We discuss a principle, he said.

ACM needs power so that we can change the lives of our people. He also revealed that the two parties had not yet discussed the allocation of leadership positions, including who would be appointed mayor and deputy mayor, as well as other positions within the municipal leadership.

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Leadership Roles And Municipal Restructuring

The next phase of negotiations will be handled by the ACM's Secretary General, who will finalize the technical details and departmental portfolios with the ANC's provincial leadership in the Free State, including the provincial secretary and chairperson. Beyond political leadership, Motsoeneng stressed the urgent need to restructure the municipality's administration. He criticized current management practices, citing duplicate directors and officials who do not work full days.

He insisted that municipal managers, chief financial officers and directors must be fit for purpose, meaning they must be capable of delivering results rather than just holding academic qualifications. You need to fix administration. That is the key for me, Motsoeneng asserted. He warned that the new leadership will demand strict accountability, insisting that managers must lead by example and abandon the practice of leaving work early.

Coalition Sets Precedent For Hung Councils

With the principles agreed upon by the top leadership, the Maluti-a-Phofung coalition now moves to the finalization stage. The deal sets a precedent as other hung councils across South Africa continue their negotiations.