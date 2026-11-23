Hlaudi Motsoeneng explains why the African Content Movement accepts Speaker role in Maluti-A-Phofung municipality while sharing power with the ANC to serve constituents.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the national leader of the African Content Movement, has publicly justified his party's strategic decision to form a coalition government with the African National Congress in the Maluti-A-Phofung local municipality. This alliance marks a significant political arrangement where the ACM will assume the position of Speaker while the ANC holds the mayoralty.

Motsoeneng Defends Coalition Strategy

Motsoeneng clarified that the partnership is not driven by personal affinity but by the mandate given by the electorate in the recent elections. He emphasized that the voters explicitly decided that the ACM and the ANC should collaborate to govern the municipality effectively. The leader stated that he does not personally seek to work with the ANC for personal reasons but rather to fulfill the democratic will of the community.

Also read ANC, DA make deals in Northern Cape and Limpopo as crunch NEC coalitions meeting begins

The African Content Movement leader argued that political isolation prevents effective service delivery to the people. He posited that without being part of the government, the ACM would be powerless to implement changes or address the needs of the residents. The decision to join the administration is viewed as a necessary step to ensure that the party can execute its mandate and improve living conditions for the citizens of Maluti-A-Phofung.

Division of Roles and Responsibilities

The coalition agreement involves a clear distribution of political power between the two parties. The ACM will secure the Speaker position, which grants it oversight authority over the municipal council proceedings. In exchange, the ANC will occupy the Mayoral position, leading the executive branch of the municipality. This structure ensures that both parties have a stake in the governance process and can share responsibilities.

Advertisement

Beyond the top leadership roles, the ACM will be granted control over several key municipal departments. Motsoeneng explained that this allocation of portfolios is essential for the party to demonstrate tangible results and deliver services to the public. By heading specific departments, the ACM aims to show that it can manage public resources efficiently and address local challenges directly.

Focus on Service Delivery and Accountability

The core justification for the power-sharing deal is the imperative to deliver for the people of Maluti-A-Phofung. Motsoeneng stressed that opposition from the outside limits a party's ability to effect change and hold the executive branch accountable. By being inside the government, the ACM can directly influence policy decisions and monitor the implementation of projects that benefit the community.

The leader reiterated that the ultimate goal of the ACM is to serve the voters who supported them. The arrangement allows the party to use its legislative and executive influence to drive development initiatives. Motsoeneng made it clear that the party's primary concern is not political glory but the practical improvement of municipal services and infrastructure for the residents.

Future Implications for Local Governance

This coalition sets a precedent for how smaller parties can leverage their seats to influence local governance in South Africa. The ACM's decision to share power with the larger ANC party highlights the pragmatic approach required to effect change in competitive political environments. The success of this arrangement will depend on the ability of both parties to collaborate without compromising their core values and promises to the electorate.

Advertisement

Residents of Maluti-A-Phofung will now watch closely to see if the ACM can deliver on its promises while operating within the coalition. The next steps involve the formal appointment of the Speaker and the confirmation of the mayoral candidate, followed by the allocation of departmental portfolios. The community expects the ACM to use its new position to bring about meaningful and lasting improvements in the municipality.