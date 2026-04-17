Ackermann Endorses SA ‘A’ Fixture Amidst Player Welfare Concerns

Former SA ‘A’ coach Johan Ackermann supports the planned June match against Zimbabwe but warns of the detrimental impact of an overstretched season on player welfare, citing scheduling conflicts and insufficient rest periods.

Former South Africa ‘A’ coach Johan Ackermann has expressed support for the proposed June 20th match against Zimbabwe, highlighting its potential as a valuable platform for player development and assessment. However, Ackermann, who also coaches the Bulls, articulated significant concerns regarding the overwhelming strain placed upon players due to an already demanding 12-month season.

He pointed out the unfortunate scheduling clash, with the SA ‘A’ fixture set to occur on the same day as the highly anticipated Springboks versus Barbarians match and the United Rugby Championship (URC) final. This convergence of high-stakes events, he argued, could inadvertently dilute the impact and benefit of the SA ‘A’ game. Ackermann, a highly respected figure in South African rugby, previously led the SA ‘A’ squad during his successful tenure with the Lions, a period during which he was recognized as the SA Coach of the Year on three occasions between 2014 and 2016. His experience with representative teams is substantial; in one notable year, his SA ‘A’ side featured future World Cup winners Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, who were instrumental in securing victories against France in both Durban and Johannesburg. Reflecting on the strategic purpose of the SA ‘A’ team, Ackermann suggested it serves as a crucial proving ground. He envisioned it as an opportunity for the Springbok management, led by Rassie Erasmus, to identify and evaluate a broader pool of talent beyond the established Test players. This could include a core group of 30-40 players with clear Test potential, alongside an additional 20-30 individuals who could be tested at a higher level to gauge their readiness. While Ackermann chose not to name specific players he believed deserved such an opportunity, he emphasized the principle that any South African club competing in the URC final would understandably have priority access to their contracted players, a standard practice based on his understanding and past precedents. Despite the potential benefits of the SA ‘A’ fixture, Ackermann’s primary apprehension revolves around player welfare and the unsustainable workload. He stated, My only issue is that there is so much demand on players at the moment. We have a long season and by the time you finish, depending on where you end in the URC, we have to have a team ready to play the All Blacks on 15 August. The interconnectedness of these events is particularly concerning. He elaborated on the cascading effect of player fatigue and injury risk. He explained, Now if you play Barbarians and let’s say you lose six or seven players there, plus your [number 9s], those guys who come back from that game only start their rest periods then. This means that players who participate in the Barbarians match, potentially sustaining injuries or requiring significant recovery, would only begin their mandated rest periods after that fixture. Given the immediate follow-up of the URC final and then the crucial Test series against formidable opponents like the All Blacks, this compressed timeline leaves little room for adequate rest and rehabilitation, increasing the likelihood of burnout and long-term injury. The proposed SA ‘A’ match, while conceptually sound, exacerbates an already critical issue of player overload within the South African rugby calendar





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