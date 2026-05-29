Acer Unveils Snapdragon‑Powered Swift Spin 14 AI Convertible and Aspire Go 15 Laptop

Acer introduces the Swift Spin 14 AI, a premium convertible laptop powered by Snapdragon X2 processors with advanced AI capabilities, and the Aspire Go 15, the first Windows device driven by the Snapdragon C platform, expanding its range of Snapdragon‑based PCs.

Acer has expanded its laptop lineup with two new Windows devices that run on Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon, aiming to cover both premium AI‑driven performance and everyday computing needs.

The flagship model, the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI, is a convertible ultrabook equipped with either the Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. According to James Lin, Acer's general manager for notebooks, the X2 series combines high‑end performance with a lightweight, 360‑degree hinge design, delivering a platform that can handle demanding artificial‑intelligence workloads while still offering multi‑day battery life.

The device can be configured with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB SSD, supports three external 4K displays, and features an integrated Adreno GPU that supports DirectX 12.2 and hardware‑accelerated ray tracing. Its on‑board neural processing unit provides 80 TOPS of AI throughput, enabling fast, on‑device inference for tasks such as image generation, language assistance, and multimodal analysis. The Swift Spin 14 AI also focuses on versatility and durability.

It sports a 14‑inch WUXGA IPS glass touchscreen that works with the included Acer Active Stylus 420, which uses Wacom AES 2.0 technology, 4 096 pressure levels, and tilt detection. The stylus can be stored in a built‑in garage that charges it quickly, giving 100 minutes of use after a 30‑second charge. The chassis, finished in a striking cobalt‑blue aluminum, meets MIL‑STD‑810H military‑grade durability standards while remaining slim-just 15.9‑16.5 mm thick-and lightweight at 1.34 kg.

Connectivity options include dual USB‑C, dual USB‑A, HDMI 2.1, Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and LE Audio, while the 5 MP infrared camera supports Windows Hello facial authentication and features AI‑enhanced PurifiedView visual effects. Audio is handled by three microphones with PurifiedVoice noise cancellation, DTS:X Ultra speaker processing, and Snapdragon Sound for wireless earbuds, creating a rich multimedia experience for both work and entertainment.

In the more affordable segment, Acer introduced the Aspire Go 15, the first Windows laptop powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon C platform. Nitin Kumar, senior vice‑president and general manager of compute and gaming at Qualcomm, highlighted that the Snapdragon C platform extends the Windows ecosystem by delivering sufficient performance for everyday tasks at a lower price point, complementing the high‑end capabilities of the X2 series.

Together, the two Snapdragon families allow Acer to offer a broader range of devices that can run Windows 11 with integrated AI features such as Copilot+, on‑device inference, and adaptive power management. By leveraging Qualcomm's silicon, Acer aims to provide customers with longer battery life, rapid charging via a 100‑watt USB‑4 Type‑C port, and a consistent, secure user experience across both premium and mainstream laptops





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