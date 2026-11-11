Accused tenderpreneur Matlala testifies at Madlanga inquiry in Pretoria

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, charged with attempted murder, testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 10 November at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria, shedding light on the investigation into the case.

On 10 November, Vusimuzi ``Cat'' Matlala, a South Africa n tenderpreneur facing an attempted murder charge, appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria. Matlala's testimony marked a significant development in the investigation into the alleged assault, bringing the case into the public eye and prompting comment from legal experts and political observers.

Core Details of the Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission, established to scrutinise possible corruption and criminal activity in public procurement and contracting, convened on Tuesday to hear Matlala's statements. The commission asked him to describe the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, his role in the tendering process, and any connections he may have had with the parties involved. Matlala signalled that he would not confirm a relationship with the local medical provider 'Ozempic Cop', citing his right not to self‑incriminate.

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Commission chairperson Ms. Brigitte Mabandla, whose judicial college holds the hearings, emphasized that the inquiry sought to determine whether any procurement irregularities contributed to the situation. She also noted that the investigation would continue to explore how the procurement system could be protected from misuse.

Stakeholder Reactions and Positions

Legal analysts on South African television described the testimony as a turning point, stating that it could either exonerate the entrepreneur or reinforce the prosecution's narrative. Attorney General Lindiwe Mbeki reportedly advised the commission to maintain transparency throughout the process to ensure public trust.

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Matlala's lawyer, Joshua Sibanda, urged the court to consider the broader context of informal business networks in Pretoria. He argued that the allegations might stem from business rivalry rather than malicious intent, urging the commission to investigate all parties involved before making judgments.

Impact on the Procurement Landscape

Observers in the procurement sector warn that the case may prompt stricter oversight of tender processes. The National Treasury has already indicated that forthcoming amendments will introduce mandatory third‑party audits for high‑value contracts, a move that could stem directly from findings of the Madlanga Inquiry.

For the general public, the inquiry's outcome could shape perceptions of corruption in South Africa's public institutions. Voters, many of whom expressed concerns in a recent News24 survey of 5,001 registered voters, hope that transparent investigations will restore confidence in democratic governance.

In the coming weeks, the commission will continue to hear witnesses. A final report is expected by mid‑December, after which the outcome of the attempted murder case will be determined by the police and the courts. The proceedings underscore the ongoing challenge of balancing private business interests with public accountability in South Africa's evolving political landscape.