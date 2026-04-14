Accountant's Murder Sparks Investigation by Specialized Task Team

Martha Mani Rantsofu, a municipal accountant, was murdered in a targeted shooting. The investigation has been transferred to the PKTT, a specialized task team, due to possible connections to other municipal employee killings and the Madlanga commission. The case highlights concerns about municipal corruption and employee safety.

Martha Mani Rantsofu, an accountant in the municipality's finance department responsible for municipal accounts and debts, was laid to rest on Saturday. Her tragic murder, captured on CCTV, unfolded at a tyre-fitting shop where she was waiting for her vehicle. An unidentified assailant approached her from behind and fired multiple shots before fleeing towards a waiting getaway car. The family, grappling with their loss, has shared their belief that the investigation into Rantsofu's death is connected to the killing of another municipal employee, leading to the transfer of the case to the PKTT , the task team previously involved in investigating similar cases before the Madlanga commission. The family’s plea for justice highlights the broader concerns about the safety of municipal employees and the potential for politically motivated violence. The circumstances surrounding the murder, including the unknown motive and the swift escape of the perpetrator, have raised alarm bells and fueled speculation about the underlying reasons for the targeted attack.

The PKTT, the task team entrusted with investigating Rantsofu's murder, has a significant history. The team's reinstatement, accompanied by an approved budget, occurred in September 2025, coinciding with the commencement of public hearings by the Madlanga commission. The commission’s involvement signifies the complexity of the case, raising questions about corruption and potential cover-ups within the municipality and the broader public sector. The PKTT previously conducted a joint operation with Gauteng police officers in 2024, leading to a search and seizure at the residence of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. This collaboration demonstrates the PKTT’s reach and its willingness to collaborate across provincial boundaries in the pursuit of justice. The Gauteng Crime Intelligence Operation, a collaborative effort between the two divisions, previously investigated the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was suspected of being a whistleblower in a massive scandal at Transnet. The investigation revealed connections between the confiscated firearms at Matlala’s residence and the bullet casings found at the scene of Swart’s murder, who was shot 23 times. The alleged interference by the Hawks at the search-and-seizure operation of Matlala’s accomplices, allegedly at the request of cartels, raises further concerns about the integrity of the investigation and potential corruption at higher levels.

During the Madlanga commission, PKTT project leader and head of crime intelligence Dumisani Khumalo explained the specialized unit’s formation. This suggests a strategic response to a larger pattern of violence and corruption, underlining the severity of the problems faced by the municipality and the need for dedicated investigative resources. The intricate details of the investigation, including the involvement of multiple agencies and the alleged interference, showcase the complexities surrounding the murder. The transfer of Rantsofu's case to the PKTT signifies the seriousness with which authorities are treating her death, along with the family's desire for the truth. The investigation is also focusing on the possibility that the murder was a result of Rantsofu's handling of municipal accounts and debts, hinting at a potential connection to fraudulent activities or organized crime. The investigation highlights the vulnerability of individuals working within the municipality’s finance department who are involved in managing the city’s finances. The authorities are working to uncover all the facts about the murder of Martha Mani Rantsofu and bring the perpetrators to justice. The combination of financial impropriety and the murder of a financial officer suggests that her death may have been a consequence of her professional duties, further compounding the tragedy of the event





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Murder Accountant Municipal Corruption PKTT Investigation Gauteng Crime Finance Madlanga Commission

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