Accountant Martha Rantsofu Murdered: Case Transferred to PKTT

Martha Rantsofu, a municipal accountant, was murdered, and her case has been transferred to the PKTT for investigation. This task team has experience in handling sensitive cases, potentially involving municipal corruption. The investigation aims to determine the motive behind the murder and its possible connection to other incidents.

The community mourns the loss of Martha Rantsofu, a dedicated accountant in the municipal finance department who handled crucial accounts and debts. Rantsofu was laid to rest on Saturday, leaving behind a family seeking justice and answers. Her untimely death has been shrouded in mystery, with officials confirming the transfer of her case to the PKTT , a specialized task team known for its investigations into complex and sensitive cases, particularly those with connections to municipal corruption and violence.

The PKTT's involvement signals the seriousness of the investigation, suggesting potential links to other high-profile incidents and a possible motive related to her professional responsibilities within the municipality. The family has expressed their belief that the murder is connected to the killing of another municipal employee, further underscoring the complexity and potential reach of the investigation. CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment of her murder, showing an unidentified assailant approaching her vehicle at a tyre-fitting shop and firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The police are diligently working to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

The PKTT's history and recent activities highlight its significance in unraveling intricate cases. The task team was central to the Madlanga commission, an investigation focusing on police conduct and related matters. The team was reinstated with an approved budget in September 2025 when the Madlanga commission began public hearings, demonstrating a renewed commitment to its crucial role. In 2024, the PKTT conducted a joint operation with Gauteng police officers, resulting in a search-and-seizure operation at the residence of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This operation was part of the Gauteng Crime Intelligence Operation, formed to investigate the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was believed to be a whistleblower in a major corruption scandal involving the overpricing of nuts and bolts at Transnet. The scandal, with an alleged 4500% overpricing, resulted in a loss of R1.2 million. The operation also led to the confiscation of firearms at Matlala’s residence, which were subsequently linked to the bullet casings found at the scene of Swart's murder. Swart, tragically, was shot 23 times.

The joint operation faced controversy due to alleged interference by the Hawks, a specialized unit within the police, at the request of cartels during the search and seizure operation of Matlala’s accomplices at Katiso Molefe’s residence. The PKTT's project leader, Dumisani Khumalo, testified before the Madlanga commission, emphasizing the team's formation to address the most complex and sensitive criminal activities. These are all part of the current investigation.

The investigation into Rantsofu's murder is expected to be extensive, given the complexities surrounding the case and the involvement of the PKTT. The authorities are working to determine the motive behind the killing, focusing on possible connections to her work within the municipality and the broader network of corruption and violence. The transfer of the case to the PKTT indicates that the investigators believe there could be critical connections to other sensitive investigations within the municipal finance departments.

The involvement of the PKTT, with its history of handling complex cases linked to alleged corruption and high-profile murders, suggests that the authorities are committed to finding those responsible for Rantsofu's death and bringing them to justice. The ongoing investigation is a testament to the importance of investigating corruption and violence within local government, along with the need for transparency and accountability. The community hopes that the investigation will uncover the full details of this tragic incident and bring closure to Rantsofu's family. The fact that the PKTT is handling the case, with its history of investigating linked crimes and corruption, gives hope that the investigation will discover the truth.





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