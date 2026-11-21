Elrine Jacobs, 41, was arrested on 20 November 2026 and appeared in Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges of fraud, uttering and money laundering for allegedly using over R24 million of a non-profit company for online gambling.

Elrine Jacobs, a 41-year-old Bloemfontein chartered accountant, was arrested on 20 November 2026 and appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court the same day facing charges of fraud, uttering and money laundering.

She is accused of using over R24 million of a non-profit company to fund online gambling. The arrest followed an investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. A warrant was issued after the alleged financial misconduct was reported to police. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Jacobs allegedly made online gambling transactions with Hollywood Bets, Betway and Lotto Star between February 2025 and September 2025.

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Jacobs Used Signature To Move Money

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said that to enable the gambling spree, Jacobs is further alleged to have used the company CEO's electronic signature to fraudulently move money out of the company credit card. Thereafter, the accused presented false financial statements in order to cover her tracks, Mohobeleli said. This was reported to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Bloemfontein, culminating in a warrant for her arrest being issued.

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The case comes amid the rapid growth of online gambling in South Africa, where more people are using smartphones to place bets on sports and other games. Betting has become easier and more accessible, with platforms allowing users to gamble at any time of the day. The country's gambling industry recorded an estimated R1.5 trillion in bets during the 2024/25 financial year, while operators generated about R75 billion in revenue.

A separate study by research company Yazi, conducted in May 2026 among 1,028 people who had gambled online in the previous 30 days, found that 57% of participants had sacrificed basic needs such as groceries, transport, rent and debt repayments to fund their gambling. The study also found that 29% had borrowed money to gamble, while 59% had placed another bet on the same day after losing money.

Jacobs Supplied Estate Files For Cash

Online sports betting is permitted through appropriately licensed South African bookmakers, while interactive online casino gambling remains prohibited. Jacobs is alleged to have been an estate controller at the Office of the Master of the High Court and allegedly supplied confidential estate files to suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana in exchange for R10,500. Prosecutors claim the documents were used to unlawfully access funds from multiple deceased estates.

Although the state presented bank records, witness statements and cellphone evidence, the court found insufficient proof that the accused would evade trial or interfere with the investigation.