AC Milan Dismisses Allegri and Senior Management After Missing Champions League Spot

Milan have sacked coach Massimiliano Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and technical director Geoffrey Moncada following a 2-1 loss to Cagliari that left the club outside the Champions League places. RedBird Capital outlined the club's renewed focus on returning to Europe's elite competition, while Antonio Conte and Raffaele Palladino emerge as possible replacements.

AC Milan confirmed on Monday that they have terminated the contracts of head coach Massimiliano Allegri and several senior executives after the club failed to secure a place in next season's Champions League .

The decision follows a 2-1 defeat at home to Cagliari on the final matchday, a result that left Milan one point short of the fourth‑place spot that guarantees entry to Europe's premier club competition. Allegri, 58, was reinstated as Milan's manager in May after an eleven‑year absence, taking over a side that had also missed out on Champions League qualification the previous campaign.

Despite the high expectations placed on him, the season ended in disappointment and prompted the owners to act swiftly. RedBird Capital, the investment group that controls the Rossoneri, issued a statement explaining the rationale behind the sweeping changes.

"After the disappointment of last year, the ownership set a clear mandate: return to the Champions League and build a sustainable foundation for regular contention at the top of Serie A," the statement read. "Effective immediately we are parting ways with CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, head coach Massimiliano Allegri and technical director Geoffrey Moncada. Further announcements regarding new appointments will follow, with the aim of being fully prepared for the upcoming season.

" The club's statement also noted that Milan spent the majority of the campaign within the top two positions, but a late‑season collapse – three defeats, a draw and a solitary win in the last five games – eroded any chance of European qualification. The loss to Cagliari, coupled with a rival victory at Cremonese, sealed Milan's fate and relegated them to the Europa League, the continent's second‑tier tournament.

Among the names being linked to the vacancy, former Napoli manager Antonio Conte has emerged as the most prominent candidate in Italian media reports. Conte, who recently left Napoli after a brief stint, is praised for his ability to instill discipline and tactical rigidity, qualities that Milan's board believes could restore the club's competitive edge. At the same time, Atalanta's young coach Raffaele Palladino is also mentioned as a potential option, offering a more progressive, attacking philosophy.

Meanwhile, former striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, now serving as an advisor to RedBird Capital, will retain his advisory role despite the unrest among a segment of the fanbase that has been vocal about the team's recent performances. Milan will begin the new Serie A campaign on the weekend of August 22‑23, while also preparing for a Europa League group stage that promises both financial reward and a chance to rebuild the squad's confidence ahead of future Champions League ambitions





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