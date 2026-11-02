AC Milan Defeat Inter 3-1 in Serie A Derby Thriller

AC Milan beat Inter Milan 3-1 in a Serie A derby, with Pulisic and Rabiot scoring early. Christian Pulisic goals help Rossoneri extend unbeaten run.

AC Milan secured a historic 3-1 victory over rivals Inter Milan on Saturday in a dramatic Serie A derby match. The win marked the first defeat of the season for Inter and lifted the Rossoneri into fourth place in the league standings. The result also shifted the title race dynamics as Roma cut the gap to first place to just one point following their own success elsewhere in the league.

Early Goals From Pulisic And Rabiot

Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot struck inside the opening 10 minutes to give Milan a dream start to the highly anticipated clash. Pulisic headed home an inviting cross from Diego Moreira inside just four minutes of play. This goal came in the same week that the American forward signed a five-year contract extension with the club, signaling his long-term commitment to the Rossoneri.

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Moreira was the architect of the second goal as well. He fisted a corner into the path of Adrien Rabiot, who swept a clever finish through a crowded box and in off the far post. These early strikes put Milan firmly in control and set the tone for a thrilling encounter at the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter Respond But Milan Hold Firm

Inter Milan pulled one back when Alessandro Bastoni nodded in from close range midway through an electric first half. The goal sparked a period of dominance from the Nerazzurri, who sought to equalize before the break. Despite their pressure, they could not beat an inspired Mike Maignan, who produced sharp saves against Hakan Calhanoglu.

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Maignan also made an outstanding one-handed reaction stop to deny Djed Spence what had seemed a certain goal. With Inter in the ascendancy, Milan hit back against the run of play just before halftime. Diego Moreira curled a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner to restore a two-goal cushion, leaving the hosts frustrated but the visitors confident.

Roma Surge Closer To Top Spot

While Milan celebrated their derby win, Roma blew away struggling Udinese with a rampant 5-2 away victory. Gian Piero Gasperini's unbeaten side moved up to 24 points, sitting just one point behind joint-leaders Inter and Lazio. The Roma attack was in devastating form, with Bryan Cristante, Rodrigo Mora, Donyell Malen, and Evan Ndicka all striking before halftime.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice in a dazzling show of attacking force. Nicolo Zaniolo scored against his former club, and Matteo Palma struck with a volley. Udinese improved after the break with goals from Carlo Augusto and Daniele Ghilardi, but it was too little, too late. Roma's dominant performance leaves them poised to challenge for the title when Inter and Lazio face Cagliari on Sunday.

Bologna Extend Winning Streak

Earlier in the day, Bologna claimed a third consecutive win to climb into eighth place. They came from behind to beat Monza 2-1 in a hard-fought contest. League top scorer Gustavo Varela bagged his ninth goal of the season from the spot to put the visitors in front initially.

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Tommaso Pobega and Federico Bernardeschi hit back for Monza before Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski saved a late Patrick Cutrone penalty. The result solidifies Bologna's mid-table position, while the broader Serie A landscape remains highly competitive with several teams vying for European spots. The Milan derby victory adds another chapter to the storied rivalry, stretching Milan's unbeaten record in the famous fixture to eight games.