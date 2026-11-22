AC Milan returns to top four while Juventus climbs to sixth following comprehensive victories that shift Serie A standings and highlight key player performances.

AC Milan and Juventus delivered commanding performances in Serie A on Sunday, significantly altering the upper echelon of the league standings. AC Milan reclaimed a spot in the top four after a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Frosinone, while Juventus secured a 4-0 win against Venezia to ascend to sixth place in the table.

Goncalo Ramos Breaks Drought for AC Milan

Goncalo Ramos ended his personal goal drought with a composed strike that helped Ruben Amorim's side seal back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month. The Portugal international, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain for 74 million euros, had managed just two goals in his first 11 league games prior to this match.

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Milan took control early with a Gabriele Calvini own goal and Ramos's opening tally within 19 minutes. Although Patrizio Masini responded for the visitors, Milan dominated the second half with lethal counter-attacks. Substitutes Ardon Jashari and Alphadjo Cisse added to the tally, followed by a deft finish from Christian Pulisic that completed the rout.

Adrien Rabiot played a pivotal role, becoming the first Milan midfielder since Kaka in 2004 to score or assist in seven consecutive league games. The victory moves Milan to fourth, five points behind leaders Lazio, marking the biggest win of the Amorim era at the San Siro.

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Juventus Extends Unbeaten Run Under Spalletti

Juventus extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a resounding second-half surge against Venezia in Turin. Goals from Nick Woltemade, Teun Koopmeiners, Juan Cabal, and Randal Kolo Muani all arrived between the 53rd and 71st minutes to secure the four-goal margin.

Coach Luciano Spalletti celebrated reaching 600 Serie A games, becoming only the sixth coach to achieve this milestone. Despite being booed off the pitch at halftime due to a goalless first half, Spalletti praised the team's adjustment, noting that players failed to follow up passes initially but corrected the issue.

Nick Woltemade's introduction sparked the attacking flow, providing the assist for Koopmeiners and scoring his second league goal in two games. Kolo Muani rounded out the scoring by converting a penalty, helping Juventus climb to sixth place in the standings.

Other Serie A Results and Standings Impact

Frosinone, who have been a surprise package since their promotion from Serie B, dropped to seventh place behind Juventus following this defeat. The loss highlights the shifting dynamics among the upper tier of the league as teams jockey for European qualification spots.

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In other matches, Milutin Osmajic scored a double to lead Genoa to a 2-0 win over Sassuolo. Bologna was held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese, indicating mixed fortunes for other contenders in the mid-table region.

These results underscore the intensity of the Serie A campaign, with both AC Milan and Juventus demonstrating the depth and resilience required to compete at the highest level. The performances suggest that both clubs are gaining momentum as the season progresses.