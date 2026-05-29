Abula the Nigerian four a side court game aims for global stage after four decades

Born on a Lagos school playground in 1984 Abula is a fast paced four a side sport that uses a wooden rubber bat to hit a tennis ball over a net. After gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee it now seeks sponsorship and structured promotion to spread across West Africa and eventually reach the African Games Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

On a school playground in Lagos four decades ago a new Nigerian sport was born and today its players are convinced it can capture a global audience.

The game, called Abula, is a fast paced four a side court competition named after a popular Yoruba delicacy. It was created in 1984 by Elias Yusuf who was then a physical education teacher. Yusuf explained that the concept came from a desire to give students an activity that was both enjoyable and demanding.

The inaugural match in February 1984 featured four teachers against four students, the students prevailing and setting the tone for a sport that blends speed skill and strategy. Abula is played on a hard surface 16 metres long and eight metres wide with a net 2.44 metres high. Players use a rectangular wooden and rubber bat that weighs between half and three quarters of a kilogram to strike a tennis ball.

After a serve a team may touch the ball only three times on its side before returning it. Serves are delivered four times in succession and points can be scored on both serve and receive. A set is won by the first side to reach sixteen points, or twenty if the score is tied at fifteen all. Matches are contested over the best of three or five sets depending on the competition rules.

Success in Abula requires quick anticipation positioning and split second decision making. Sylvester Ike, captain of a Bayelsa State team at the Nigerian National Sports Festival in May, remarked that playing Abula demands a high level of intelligence. From its modest beginnings the sport has become a regular feature of Nigeria's biennial National Sports Festival since 1998 and is also played in military camps and school tournaments across the country.

Ten years after its invention the International Olympic Committee embraced Abula through the Sport for All programme and the Nigeria Olympic Committee provided patronage. Although the sport has not yet been included in the African Games the early recognition remains a source of pride for its pioneers and fuels efforts to spread it throughout West Africa. Abula faces many of the obstacles that new sports encounter: limited funding scarce infrastructure and minimal media coverage.

Olomo Agbadabina, president of the Nigeria Traditional Sports Federation, noted that there is currently no budget line for the sport but that the new National Sports Commission has promised financial support. With sponsorship and structured promotion advocates believe Abula could expand rapidly first across Nigeria and then to neighbouring African nations.

Agbadabina envisions the game being introduced at the African Games followed by the Commonwealth Games and ultimately the Olympic Games, drawing a parallel with volleyball's successful transition from a local pastime to an international competition. The bat must be held by the handle and only the textured rubber face may strike the ball. In an era where audiences crave fresh sports stories Abula offers a rapid tactical experience that is simple to understand yet challenging to master.

Long serving match official Daudu Ajayi, now over seventy, says the blend of fitness enjoyment and cultural roots has kept the sport alive in schools and community tournaments. The game remains firmly rooted in Nigeria but its supporters believe it is ready for a wider audience. Ike believes the sport has reached a peak as vibrant young players join the ranks.

If its advocates succeed the game that began with teachers losing to their students on a Lagos school court could one day be featured on the world's biggest sporting stages





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