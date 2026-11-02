Abdeslam Ouaddou Predicts Kaizer Chiefs Title Challenge Over 12 Point Gap

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praises Kaizer Chiefs technical staff and predicts a fierce title race despite a 12 point deficit behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has publicly endorsed Kaizer Chiefs as serious contenders for the South African Premier Division title, despite the Buccaneers currently sitting twelve points behind the league leaders. This statement comes shortly after a victory that lifted the Buccaneers to twenty-five points in the standings, keeping them within striking distance of top-of-the-table Mamelodi Sundowns. The Moroccan-Frenchman emphasized that the distance in the table does not automatically disqualify Chiefs from the championship conversation.

Ouaddou Praises Chiefs Technical Team

Ouaddou shared his prediction after observing the performances of his rivals from a distance. He specifically highlighted the quality of work being done by the coaching setup at Kaizer Chiefs. According to Ouaddou, the technical staff under Fernando Da Cruz is implementing their game model effectively and should be allowed to continue their work without external interference. He noted that the squad features very good young players who are developing well under the current system.

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The Orlando Pirates manager stressed that the size and reputation of Kaizer Chiefs, along with their passionate fanbase, make them a perpetual threat in any league campaign. He argued that dismissing them from the title race would be a mistake given the progress made by the technical team. Ouaddou believes that the team is on the right path and that their current trajectory suggests they remain competitive despite the points gap.

Chiefs Face Grueling Schedule Ahead

While Ouaddou offers public support, the context for Kaizer Chiefs involves significant challenges, including their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup. Coach Fernando Da Cruz faces the pressure of a demanding fixture list that requires careful management of player fatigue and travel logistics. The team must navigate a series of high-stakes matches against top-tier opponents in the coming months.

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The upcoming calendar includes a crucial Premier Soccer League clash against Chippa United scheduled for twenty-eight November two thousand twenty-six. Following this, the Buccaneers will face Durban City on ten January two thousand twenty-seven. The intensity of the schedule increases with a match against league giants Mamelodi Sundowns on six February two thousand twenty-seven, a game that could have major implications for the title race.

Key Fixtures Define Season Trajectory

Orlando Pirates themselves are slated to host Kaizer Chiefs on thirteen March two thousand twenty-seven, an encounter that will serve as a direct test of both teams' championship aspirations. The season continues with a return fixture against Durban City on twenty-three April two thousand twenty-seven. The final league match for the Buccaneers is set against Richards Bay on twenty-two May two thousand twenty-seven, concluding a demanding campaign.

As the season progresses, the twelve-point deficit remains a statistical hurdle, but Ouaddou's comments suggest that the psychological and tactical battle is far from over. The ability of Da Cruz's side to manage the travel demands and fixture congestion will be critical. With young talent showing promise and a clear game model in place, Kaizer Chiefs remain a formidable opponent for every team in the division, including Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.