David van Wyk of the Bench Marks Foundation demands immediate action after a boy died in a Carolusberg shaft, highlighting risks of derelict mines in South Africa.

A tragic incident in the Northern Cape has reignited demands for strict accountability regarding abandoned mining infrastructure, specifically following the death of a 12-year-old boy who fell into an unsecured shaft in Carolusberg. The Bench Marks Foundation has publicly stated that both the government and mining corporations must bear responsibility for this fatal accident, marking yet another casualty in a long series of preventable disasters linked to neglect in the mineral sector.

Core Failure in Regulatory Oversight

David van Wyk, a lead researcher at the Bench Marks Foundation, offered his condolences to the grieving family and the broader Carolusberg community while analyzing the systemic failures that led to this outcome. He argued that the tragedy should not be dismissed as an isolated accident but rather viewed as a predictable consequence of corporate abandonment and inadequate regulatory oversight by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

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Van Wyk emphasized that South Africa continues to experience numerous deaths and injuries connected to abandoned mines, with poor and historically marginalized communities consistently bearing the brunt of these environmental hazards. He noted that awareness campaigns urging parents to keep children away from dangerous sites are insufficient when communities are physically surrounded by unsecured mine dumps, open excavations, and hazardous shafts.

Dangerous Conditions Across Provinces

According to the Bench Marks Foundation, South Africa faces a massive infrastructure crisis with more than 6,000 derelict and ownerless mines alongside many unrehabilitated mine dumps, open excavations, and toxic water containment facilities. Van Wyk explained that these sites are often located in close proximity to residential areas, schools, and pathways, thereby exposing children and other community members to potentially fatal dangers on a daily basis.

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He cited previous tragedies to illustrate the recurring nature of these safety failures, specifically mentioning the deaths of Lethabo Abrahams, aged eight, and Thabo Diloko, aged nine. These two children drowned in an unfenced mine dam near Harmony Gold's Target 2 Rock Dump in the Free State in August, highlighting the geographic spread of this safety crisis.

Van Wyk also raised serious concerns about open-coal pits in Mpumalanga, noting that abandoned mining sites continue to claim young lives across the country. He pointed out that poverty and the absence of proper mine closures are pushing some children and young people into dangerous informal mining activities, where they face risks of fatal tunnel collapses while attempting to recover minerals from coal piles.

Demands for Immediate Safety Audits

The researcher stressed that there is a conspicuous absence of basic safety measures at abandoned mine shafts, tailings storage facilities, and mine dams, including warning signs, fencing, and access controls. He stated that mining companies which have benefited financially from mining operations should not be permitted to abandon hazardous sites without fulfilling their rehabilitation obligations under the law.

Van Wyk called on the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources and local municipalities to conduct an immediate audit of high-risk mining sites. He demanded that open shafts, pits, and mine dams located near residential communities be fenced off and permanently sealed to prevent further loss of life and injury to vulnerable residents.

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Future Regulatory and Community Actions

The foundation is calling for mining companies to be held criminally and financially accountable for failing to maintain safety barriers around active and dormant tailings facilities and rock dumps. Among their primary demands is the establishment of a publicly accessible, real-time register of derelict mines and tailings facilities, which would allow community members to participate in monitoring and reporting dangerous sites.

Furthermore, the Bench Marks Foundation advocates for abandoned mining land to be rehabilitated and converted into safe and sustainable economic projects rather than remaining as neglected hazards. In response to the recent incident, DMPR spokesperson Solly Phetla confirmed that the department was aware of the event and had sent officials to the scene to investigate, with feedback anticipated soon.