Abandoned gold mines in South Africa: A ticking time bomb for the environment and safety

The article discusses the environmental and safety risks posed by abandoned gold mines in South Africa, highlighting the need for rehabilitation and closure to prevent earthquakes, tremors, and sinkholes. It also mentions the terror gripping the Jumpers informal settlement and the suspected link to illegal mining.

Our natural environment, our planet – Gaia, if you’re an incense-burning woodland mystic – has its own way of proving that there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

That’s why so much attention is being paid to climate change: the experts tell us that human influence has so changed some of earth’s basic weather drivers, that we’re going to be paying the price in increasingly extreme weather events, from Closer to home, South Africa is facing a similar reality, but one which might come to pass sooner than the longer term predictions for global climate change. This symbol of wealth was mined and recovered at great effort, and expense, under some of the most difficult goldWhat that mother lode – concentrated mainly around the Reef area of Gauteng – has cost in terms of extraction, is the replacement of stable sub-terranean rock formations with massive voids of nothing.

Unless the abandoned mines are rehabilitated and closed so no one can access them and unless zama zama excavation is stopped, there is a very real possibility of an earthquake, tremor or sinkhole destroying property... and lives.

‘We don’t know if they’ll come back and shoot us again’ – Inside the terror gripping Jumpers informal settlement Illegal mining suspected to be behind Cleveland mass shooting: Was area a powder keg waiting to explode? Gauteng residents will already have experienced tremors in their lifetime – and the worry is that these will get worse





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Abandoned Gold Mines South Africa Environment Safety Tremors Earthquakes Sinkholes Illegal Mining Jumpers Informal Settlement Cleveland Mass Shooting

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