Abandoned Cars at OR Tambo International Airport | How Owners Vanish, and Efforts to Remove Vehicles

This news highlights the challenges faced by the airport operator, Acsa, in removing abandoned cars from OR Tambo International Airport. The author discusses the reasons behind the disappearance of car owners, the lack of a formal time limit, and the ongoing efforts to develop a legal framework for managing abandoned vehicles.

This news reports on the issue of abandoned vehicles at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa , particularly focusing on the lack of a formal time limit for them to be removed by owners.

The text describes the neglected state of the abandoned cars, exposed engines, and the ongoing monitoring of airport staff to identify abandoned vehicles. Additionally, it mentions the efforts by Acsa, the airport operator, to develop a legal framework to manage abandoned vehicles. Throughout the text, there are mentions of cars, security, financial difficulties, and ongoing monitoring. The number of abandoned vehicles at the airport ranges from 40 to 50, fluctuating as airport staff continue monitoring the parking facility





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Abandoned Vehicles OR Tambo International Airport Acsa Financial Difficulties Legal Framework South Africa

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