Abalone Poaching Operation Leads to Arrests in Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area

SANParks rangers in the Eastern Cape apprehended two suspects for illegal possession of abalone, confiscating a large quantity of the protected marine resource. The arrests highlight the ongoing battle against abalone poaching and the devastating impact of illegal harvesting on wild populations.

In a significant operation, two suspects were apprehended in the Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area in the Eastern Cape on Monday afternoon, facing charges related to the illegal possession of abalone. The arrests were made during a routine patrol conducted by South African National Parks (SANParks) rangers in the vicinity of the western side of the Bloukrans River. During the patrol, rangers discovered several bags strategically concealed beneath trees, containing a significant quantity of fresh abalone. Swiftly responding to the discovery, the rangers established an observation post near the hidden bags. This strategic positioning proved crucial when a group of thirteen suspects returned to the site, intending to retrieve the illegally harvested abalone. The rangers promptly moved in, successfully apprehending two individuals, while the remaining eleven suspects managed to escape the scene. The ongoing operation underscores the dedication of SANParks to protecting marine resources and combating illegal activities within the protected area, reflecting a commitment to safeguarding the delicate ecosystem and its inhabitants.

The operation's success was further bolstered by the deployment of drones, which assisted in the discovery of additional bags of abalone and diving equipment, extending the scope of the investigation and enhancing the efficiency of the search efforts. A thorough search of the area by the rangers resulted in the confiscation of a total of one thousand units of abalone, weighing a substantial 144.3 kilograms. The majority of the seized abalone consisted of 993 units of shucked (out-of-shell) abalone, underscoring the scale of the illegal harvesting activities. The remaining seven units were of in-shell abalone, highlighting the variety of forms in which the poached abalone was being handled and transported. This seizure represents a considerable blow to illegal abalone operations and sends a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated within the protected area. The recovered abalone will be processed and used as evidence in the prosecution of the apprehended suspects, which is a step towards bringing the perpetrators to justice and deterring future violations. SANParks' actions align with the broader goals of marine conservation and preservation of biodiversity within the marine environment.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of combating abalone poaching in South Africa, a problem exacerbated by the high market value of abalone and the organized nature of the illegal harvesting and trafficking operations. A report by Traffic on the state of abalone poaching in South Africa, released in 2025, revealed the devastating impact of these activities. The report indicated that poaching and trafficking have driven wild abalone populations towards collapse. The prevalence of illegal activities is further emphasized by estimates that approximately 67% of total imports of abalone from South Africa since 2000 originated from illegal harvesting. The report explained that traffickers often resort to misdeclaring or concealing poached abalone to evade detection when exporting from South Africa. The individuals arrested are facing charges under the relevant legislation which stipulates that any person engaging in fishing or in possession of abalone without a permit can face a substantial fine of up to R500,000 or imprisonment for up to two years. SANParks expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of various agencies that supported the operation, including the Storms River SAPS, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and the Border Police. This joint effort is essential to counter the complex challenges of illegal harvesting and trafficking of marine resources, especially in areas with sensitive ecosystems. Such collaborative measures demonstrate the shared commitment towards protecting the natural heritage of South Africa.





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Abalone Poaching Sanparks Tsitsikamma Arrests Marine Conservation

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