AB de Villiers says Australia's bowlers knew about ball tampering as Usman Khawaja urges the whole 2018 team to take collective responsibility, eight years after Sandpapergate.

AB de Villiers has said Australia's bowlers knew about the ball tampering that sparked the Sandpapergate scandal, as Usman Khawaja called for the entire 2018 team to take collective responsibility.

The former South Africa captain made the comments on his YouTube channel ABD360, eight years after the events at Newlands. De Villiers said the team's fast bowlers must have known what was happening because reverse swing does not happen by itself. He urged them to admit the team was wrong rather than claim ignorance.

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"The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse. It's not your first Test match for Australia. So just stand up and say, guys, we were wrong," De Villiers said. De Villiers also said the players should have stuck together instead of allowing the controversy to resurface years later.

Khawaja Calls Team Collective Responsibility

"I just feel they should have stuck together as a unit. They threw the guys under the bus and forced a situation like this to pop up again eight years later," he said. Khawaja, whose book Sabr reignited the controversy, made the same point during an appearance on the Grade Cricketer podcast Down Under.

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He said he sent a text to Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, the man behind the independent forum, calling for the whole 2018 team to state that they all knew about the use of sandpaper. Greenberg's response was apparently: "I'm not sure.

" The scandal continues to rage as the Australian cricket summer ramps up. It has produced lies, bans, police escorts through airports, tears, denials, books, a 4,000-word personal account, talk of his truth and my truth, and now an independent forum, all because players tampered with a cricket ball. Current captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have recently said they did not know how the ball was being managed at the time.

Those three have gone on to celebrated Test careers, while David Warner and especially Cameron Bancroft have lived in anguish. Deep divisions in the team and a strong dislike of Warner have been evident. De Villiers said all teams tried to get the ball to reverse swing and pushed the boundaries, including South Africa.

"We all try and get the ball to reverse. We try and bounce it in. We try and do it in a legal manner and we try and push the boundaries as much as possible," he said.

De Villiers Claims Earlier Ball Tampering

"We all have tried over the years to get the ball to do something, to get an edge, but obviously not being as stupid as to take an object onto the field and blatantly cheating," De Villiers added. He also made fresh cheating allegations, claiming Australian players tampered with the ball even earlier than the Cape Town Test eight years ago. The question of why sandpaper was used at Newlands in 2018 may matter more than who started it.

That Australian team was desperate, not only in that series but for the two years before it. In November 2016, South Africa beat Australia by an innings and 80 runs to complete a third consecutive series win Down Under. It was also Australia's fifth straight defeat that year. A hastily arranged meeting followed in the home dressing room in Hobart.

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It was led not by the players or coaches but by Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland and then high-performance manager Pat Howard. According to a later interview by captain Steve Smith, they told the players: "We don't pay you to play, we pay you to win.

" How the players interpreted that message changed the culture of the group, according to the account. Winning at all costs overwhelmed them. They became ugly winners and unpleasant to play against, not because of their skill but because of their attitude. When South Africa faced them in the 2018 series, several Proteas players noticed something had changed.

Cultural Shift Fueled Sandpaper Scandal

"Their guys chirp, that's fine, it's part of the game, but the extent to which they went in 2018, it was a different level of desperation. I'm not sure if that got the better of them," Vernon Philander told TimesLIVE in October. Sutherland was still chief executive when the drama unfolded at Newlands. He hastily oversaw the internal inquiry that sanctioned three players, including Smith.

That only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were punished created seething resentment that is now exploding across Australian cricket eight years later. Warner was the architect of the sandpaper scheme. His interpretation of the message to win was to be the bully who led Australia's sledging of opponents, often with unedifying words and actions, according to the account. The Australian players' attitude contrasted sharply with how South Africa dealt with their own ball-tampering drama in that same Hobart Test.

Proteas Unity Contrasts Australian Division

Then captain Faf du Plessis was caught by TV cameras applying saliva to shine the ball while clearly sucking on a mint sweet. He initially appealed the sanction but later accepted the ICC's punishment. In the tour match that followed, the entire Proteas squad gathered behind Hashim Amla while he read a statement backing their captain. It was a show of unity that was missing from the Australian team in 2018.

The divide appears to have widened. De Villiers said the handling of the affair means it will run and run. Du Plessis now views his own mint indiscretion as a joke, as do many in Australia. It should have been the same with sandpaper, but with Cricket Australia's management and the apparent dislike among the players, the story will continue until the next book, podcast and documentary.