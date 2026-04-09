Aaron Rai Wins Masters Par-Three Contest, Risks Tournament Curse

England's Aaron Rai won the Masters Par-Three Contest with a strong finish, but now faces the event's 'curse'. The annual competition offers a relaxing and family-friendly environment before the major tournament, with many top golfers participating.

Aaron Rai of England secured victory at the Masters Par-Three Contest on Wednesday, birdieing the final two holes to clinch the title and inadvertently become a participant in the event's unique 'curse' associated with the first major tournament of the year. This annual contest, held at Augusta National 's short course, is a beloved tradition offering a relaxed atmosphere, a stark contrast to the high-stakes environment of the Masters Tournament itself.

Rai, hailing from Wolverhampton, showcased impressive form, navigating the course to reach a solo lead at five-under par. His momentum continued with a birdie at the ninth hole, sealing his triumph with a six-foot putt and earning him the coveted crystal bowl. The Par-Three Contest is famous for its family-friendly atmosphere, where children often serve as caddies and even participate in taking shots, providing a special experience unlike any other in professional golf, a respite from the intensity of the upcoming major. Rai acknowledged the significance of sharing this experience with his family and particularly praised his wife Gaurika, who read his putts throughout the contest, highlighting the collaborative nature of the victory.\The contest attracts many of the world's top golfers and offers a chance to unwind before the serious competition begins. Defending champion Rory McIlroy was present with his daughter, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler brought his newborn son and older child to the event. The lightheartedness is seen as a welcome distraction from the pressures of a major championship. Several players highlighted the mental benefits of participating in the Par-Three Contest. Veteran Gary Woodland, who recently achieved his first victory since a 2019 US Open win and subsequent brain surgery, expressed the value of sharing such moments with his children. Bryson DeChambeau played with actor Kevin Hart as his caddie, exemplifying the relaxed and enjoyable vibe of the day. Brooks Koepka, a five-time major winner, recognized the opportunity to shift focus, while Jon Rahm echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the chance to unwind before the serious competition. The event is a treasured tradition. The relaxed atmosphere gives the players a chance to enjoy themselves and spend quality time with their families.\Adding to the excitement, the Par-Three Contest is known for its aces, with crystal vases awarded for each hole-in-one. This year's contest saw four aces, bringing the total in the event's history to 115 since its inception in 1960. Justin Thomas achieved an ace on the second hole, marking the first there since 2019, adding to his previous hole-in-one at the fourth hole in 2016. Tommy Fleetwood of England also recorded an ace on the fourth hole, while American Wyndham Clark made a hole-in-one at the seventh, and Keegan Bradley, the previous year's US Ryder Cup captain, aced the eighth hole. These impressive shots and the resulting celebrations further contribute to the festive spirit of the Par-Three Contest. The unique combination of competitive golf, family involvement, and the pursuit of an ace creates an unforgettable experience for both the players and the spectators. It is an ideal precursor to the start of the prestigious Masters Tournament, offering a memorable interlude filled with fun and enjoyment before the intensity of major championship competition gets underway





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