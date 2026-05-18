Aaron Rai wins first major title: Englishman seals dramatic finish to capture PGA Championship

Aaron Rai won his first major title on Sunday at the PGA Championship, becoming the first Englishman since 1919 to achieve the feat. Rai's win at the fearsome Aronimink saw him beat two-time major winner Jon Rahm and American Alex Smalley, securing a three-stroke win and becoming the week's first player to reach seven under. Notably, he overcame a neck injury that plagued his season and a torrid back nine where he made birdies on four of the last eight holes.

Aaron Rai won his first major title on Sunday by capturing the PGA Championship. He beat two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and American Alex Smalley by three strokes.

Rai's final round of five-under-par 65 saw him hit a career-low major round at the formidable Aronimink. The world's top golfers battled the course and each other in a dramatic final day. Rai surged into the lead after bogeying the eighth but answered with a 40-foot eagle putt at the par-five ninth. With a 70-footer at the 17th, he secured a tense back-nine shootout. He became the first Englishman since 1919 to win the event





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PGA Championship Aaron Rai England Major Title Wombourne Aronimink Rai's Win Dramatic Finish Jon Rahm Alex Smalley Jordan Spieth Tiger Woods

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Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman in 105 years to win PGA ChampionshipAfter a tense back-nine shootout, Aaron Rai secured his first major title in golf by capturing the PGA Championship on Sunday. Rai defeated two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and American Alex Smalley by three strokes with American Justin Thomas, Germany's Matti Schmid and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg sharing fourth on 275. Rai became only the second English player to win the PGA after Jim Barnes captured the first two titles in 1916 and 1919.

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