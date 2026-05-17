Aaron Rai Captures First Major Title at PGA Championship

Aaron Rai won his first major title by capturing the PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming the first Englishman to win the event since 1919.

Aaron Rai won his first major title by capturing the PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming the first Englishman to win the event since 1919. Rai won a tense back-nine shootout with a spectacular 68-foot birdie putt on the par-three 17th, finishing 72 holes on nine-under 271 at formidable Aronimink with a five-under-par 65.

He defeated two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and American Alex Smalley by three strokes. Rai became only the second English player to win the PGA after Jim Barnes captured the first two titles in 1916 and 1919. He won his third DP World Tour title last November in Abu Dhabi and his only PGA Tour title in 2024 at Greensboro





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Aaron Rai becomes first Englishman in 105 years to win PGA ChampionshipAfter a tense back-nine shootout, Aaron Rai secured his first major title in golf by capturing the PGA Championship on Sunday. Rai defeated two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain and American Alex Smalley by three strokes with American Justin Thomas, Germany's Matti Schmid and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg sharing fourth on 275. Rai became only the second English player to win the PGA after Jim Barnes captured the first two titles in 1916 and 1919.

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