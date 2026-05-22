Aaron Baartman determined to make his mark at Chiefs next season with pre-season performance

Aaron Baartman, who arrived at Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of the year, is determined to make his mark at the club next season. He believes that through hard work and the pre-season programme, he can showcase his abilities from the start of the season.

Having only arrived at Chiefs towards the end of the year, Aaron Baartman struggled to hit the ground running due to the unfamiliar, fast-paced life of Johannesburg , which is why he is determined to work his way to the top next season, starting with pre-season.

Baartman had a lukewarm start to life at Chiefs this season. He made only six appearances, with most of those coming from the bench. While he has shown flashes of brilliance with his quick feet, dribbling ability and link-up play up front, he still has no goal contribution to show for his efforts so far this campaign.

Baartman's barren run has been unlike his exploits in his first season in top-flight football at Cape Town Spurs, where he won hearts and was tipped as one of the country’s brightest future prospects. he can improve his chances of playing is through hard work at training and on the pitch





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Aaron Baartman Chiefs Johannesburg Pre-Season Link-Up Play Goals Competition Hard Work Performance Third-Place Finish Chippa United Moses Mabhida Stadium Resolution Of Contractual Dispute Exhilarated Bequeathed Euphoria Exhilarated Bequeathed Dominant Cleave Bequeath Bequeath

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