Naspers and Prosus lose over R800bn as shares plunge more than 30% in 2026

Naspers and Prosus shares have fallen more than 30% this year, wiping over R800bn from their value and dealing a major blow to CEO Fabricio Bloisi's target of a $168bn market capitalisation by 2028.

Prosus and Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi's target of growing the group's market capitalisation to $168bn (about R2.8-trillion) by 2028 has suffered a major blow. Both companies' share prices have plunged more than 30% this year, shedding over R800bn in value.

The group's board two years ago dangled a $100m moonshot award for Bloisi if he meets the target. That amount is bigger than the present market caps of giants such as SoftBank, PayPal, Shopify and Airbnb. Despite the plunge, Naspers and Prosus still carry weighty market valuations on the JSE. Naspers is valued at R540bn, down 33% year to date.

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Naspers And Prosus Shares Plummet

Prosus has shed 34% of its value this year, dragging its market capitalisation to R1.44-trillion. Naspers, for the first time in more than a decade, now lags Capitec. The bank's market value has shot up to R570bn after a 17% rally this year. Allan Gray portfolio manager Rory Kutisker-Jacobson said Naspers and Prosus were two of the worst-performing shares year to date.

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They are effectively the same company, with Chinese technology group Tencent as their primary asset, he said. Despite reporting strong full-year earnings, the share prices of Naspers and Prosus are both down over 30%, Kutisker-Jacobson said. Investors have become sceptical of Tencent's AI spending and the long-term risks AI poses to its business model, he said. Tencent's share price has wilted in 2026, sliding roughly 35% amid a broader selloff.

The decline is driven by aggressive AI capital expenditures and looming US semiconductor restrictions. Morningstar views Tencent shares as undervalued at roughly a 40% discount to its estimate. Naspers's $32m investment in Tencent in 2001 has grown to a stake worth more than $100bn. The transaction is widely regarded as one of the most successful venture capital and private equity deals in history.

Bloisi Reshapes Portfolio With Acquisitions

Bloisi has been making moves to reshape the portfolio, clinching some of the group's largest mergers and acquisitions deals in its history. The group last year completed the $1.7bn purchase of Latin American online travel agency Despegar. Total M&A spending under Bloisi is now about $6bn since he was appointed in 2024. Bloisi this year told shareholders the group was launching its ambitious mission to become a technology supermajor.

He said the group was buoyed by meeting its target of $7.3bn in revenue. He used his annual letter to shareholders to shore up confidence in the group's growth story, with all of the company's ecosystems now profitable. We are making meaningful progress in building the No 1 lifestyle ecosystem in Latin America, Europe, and India, he wrote. We will continue this discipline in financial 2027.

We will make trade-offs to drive growth, increase investment to compete more aggressively, and accelerate product deployment to position our ecosystems for long-term secular growth. Bloisi was previously the CEO of Prosus's Latin American food delivery business, iFood. He acquired iFood in 2013 when it was a 20-person start-up.

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Non Tencent Growth Drives Moonshot Bonus

He has since grown it rapidly and profitably into Brazil's leading food delivery company. iFood has become a star in Naspers's portfolio as it works to unlock the value trapped in its portfolio outside Tencent. Prosus took full control of iFood for €1.5bn (R28bn) in 2022. The board's 2024 moonshot promise for Bloisi would reward him for growing the group's non-Tencent portfolio.

It will be granted if truly extraordinary net new value is created in the market capitalisation of the group. It could be worth as much as $100m in Prosus and Naspers shares, granted in July 2029. For him to get the lucrative bonus, the group's share price will need to rally dramatically in the next two years. Much depends on how Tencent's shares perform in this period.

JSE CEOs Face Valuation Targets

JSE-listed groups are increasingly offering lucrative deals to CEOs to increase their market valuations and get companies on high growth paths. Retail major Woolworths' new CEO, Sam Ngumeni, is in line to receive a R100m windfall should the group double its market value in the next five years. At Old Mutual, where the share price is trading at a large discount to its group equity value, the board last year dangled a R300m carrot before its CEO, Jurie Strydom.

Strydom needs to get the Old Mutual share price to R21.74 or higher by May 12 2030 to get the reward.