Republicans to Choose Congressional Leaders After Major Election Losses

Republican lawmakers are set to elect new leaders after Democrats won at least 54 Senate seats and 252 House seats, with John Thune unopposed for minority leader and Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan in a tight House race.

Republicans in the US Congress were set on Tuesday to decide who will lead their party next year when Democrats take over the Senate and House of Representatives.

The leadership votes come one week after a massive election defeat that repudiated their fealty to President Donald Trump. Senate majority leader John Thune appeared to face no challengers to his bid to become minority leader in January.

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Hardline Senators Delay Leadership Vote

However, a group of hardline Republican senators pressed to delay party leadership elections in favor of holding a postmortem session on the election defeat. Thune told reporters on Monday that Republicans would talk about the election losses before moving forward with the leadership vote. He said, I am running for leader, but I think it is important that we have that discussion. We will, and everyone will have a chance to weigh in, and then we will hopefully move forward.

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The South Dakota Republican is known for his mild manner and consensus-building leadership style. He has come under fire from Trump MAGA supporters, who blame him for not pursuing Trump policies more aggressively ahead of the election, including sweeping federal election restrictions sought by the president. Across Capitol Hill, House majority leader Steve Scalise and House judiciary committee chair Jim Jordan were locked in a tight race for minority leader.

House speaker Mike Johnson signalled he had no interest in remaining at the Republican helm, and Trump said he would not get involved. Johnson, who presided over a fractious Republican majority that sometimes derailed its own legislation, predicted chaos in the House with Democrats in charge. The Louisiana Republican said, I am sorry that voters made the wrong choice. If we had kept the majority, we would stay on course.

The House and Senate leadership elections will be settled by respective secret ballots in the US Capitol. They will determine what role Republicans intend to play as the minority party in Congress during the final two years of Trump presidency. Democrats won at least 54 of the Senate 100 seats and at least 252 of the House 435 seats. Those substantial majorities will allow Democrats to pursue legislation on priority issues in the run-up to the 2028 presidential election.

Democrats Prepare for Senate Majority

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Monday as the lame-duck session of the current Congress got under way, We are about to become the largest landslide in the history of the Senate since the 1950s, and now we are ready to roll up our sleeves, get to work, and lower costs for the American people. However, Democrats will still need Republican support to move major initiatives in the Senate. The filibuster rule requires 60 votes for most legislation.

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Their majorities in both chambers also fall well short of the two-thirds votes needed to override presidential vetoes. After the election, Thune vowed Republicans would work with Trump to block Democrat extremism. He also said they would work against any attempt by Democrats to unwind Republican achievements, including border security and judicial appointments. The leadership races will shape how Republicans confront the final two years of Trump presidency.

The outcome will also set the tone for how the party rebuilds after losing control of both chambers of Congress. Democrats face their own challenge of governing with narrow margins that require bipartisan cooperation. The lame-duck session is already under way, with current Congress wrapping up business before the new session begins in January. The secret ballot votes on Tuesday will decide the Republican leadership teams in both chambers.

Final Two Years of Trump Presidency

The results will be closely watched as a signal of the party direction after the election defeat. Thune is expected to win the minority leader post without opposition. The House race between Scalise and Jordan remains competitive. Johnson has made clear he will not seek the Republican helm.

Trump has said he will stay out of the leadership decisions. The votes come one week after Democrats secured majorities in both chambers and dealt a severe blow to Republican hopes of holding power.