A senior doctor leaves public health sector due to political 'bulls**t' of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Prof Adam Mahomed, the highly respected head of internal medicine at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH), resigned from the public health sector due to the 'bulls**t' of politics at the hospital. He accused officials of presenting an inaccurate picture of progress and facing issues like critical vacancies, contract-related issues, and delays in addressing problems. The hospital's CEO left shortly after Mahomed's resignation, followed by a temporary CEO from Steve Biko Academic Hospital and recently, a junior CEO from Helen Joseph Hospital. Despite the public protector's investigation into corruption and maladministration, the hospital's conditions continued to deteriorate, with critical renovations, patient wait times, and infrastructures at a standstill.

A fire broke out on April 16 2021 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, with a senior doctor and the hospital's head of internal medicine Prof Adam Mahomed, complaining about the hospital's lack of progress and unfulfilled promises.

Mahomed highlighted that even after the public protector's investigation into corruption and maladministration, the hospital remained dysfunctional, with staff still facing issues like critical vacancies, delays, and patient wait times. Mahomed also spoke about the appointment backlog, contractors' non-payment, and delays in fixing the fire issues





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Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Public Protector Corruption Medicines Public Health Sector Political Dysfunction

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