A New Era of 'Green Extractivism' and the Challenges of Ensuring Transparency in Supply Chains

The global rush for critical minerals threatens to replicate the devastating dynamics of the resource curse, with geopolitical competition silencing criticism and governments hesitating to sanction human rights abuses for fear of losing access to vital supply chains. This text highlights the urgent need for transparency and accountability in supply chains to prevent the resurgence of exploitative and unaccountable systems that have plagued resource-rich nations in the past.

The securitisation of the Marange diamond industry in Zimbabwe represents a deliberate political strategy to engineer an ‘architecture of opacity’ for regime survival and elite enrichment.

The ruling Zanu-PF party, facing an unprecedented challenge to its power, seized upon the newly discovered Marange diamond fields as a political and financial lifeline. The story of Marange is both a cautionary tale about weak institutions and corruption, and a stark illustration of how governments can deliberately engineer what we term an ‘architecture of opacity’ to capture national wealth for elite enrichment while purposefully and systematically dismantling any possibility of transparency or accountability.

A troubling pattern is emerging as the world races to secure the critical minerals needed for a low-carbon future, as surging demand for resources such as lithium, cobalt, and copper threatens to reproduce a system of exploitation and unaccountability that has long plagued resource-rich nations. The surge in mining is largely occurring in countries already grappling with political instability and fragile governance.

Alarmingly, the competition for these critical minerals is increasingly being framed in the language of geopolitical competition, with states creating territories removed from public scrutiny by framing legitimate social and environmental disputes as threats to economic sovereignty. The crisis in governance and corruption threatens the security, stability, and prosperity of entire regions





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