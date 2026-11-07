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ANC leads nationally with 30.95% as 98% of votes counted in 2026 local elections

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
ANC leads nationally with 30.95% as 98% of votes counted in 2026 local elections
Results · Anc · Lge
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The ANC leads South Africa's 2026 local government elections with 30.95% of the vote and is ahead in 115 councils, as counting reaches 98% and coalition talks begin.

The African National Congress (ANC) remains South Africa's leading political party as counting in the 2026 local government elections nears completion. According to the Electoral Commission's (IEC) dashboard at 08:54 on Saturday, 7 November, the ANC led nationally with 30.95% of valid votes, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on 24.56%.

The latest figures show the ANC leading in 115 councils across the country. However, leading a municipality does not necessarily mean securing enough seats to govern independently. The ANC had secured outright control of 48 councils, followed by the DA with 11 and the MK Party with three. In terms of council seats, the ANC led with 3 036 nationally, while the DA had secured 1 373 and the MK Party 672.

Also readDA Leads Seven of Nine Gauteng Municipalities as ANC Trails in 2026 Election Count
ELECTIONS 2026 ANC leads nationwide as 98% of votes counted

DA And ActionSA Gains Create Coalition Landscape

The DA has increased its support from 21.7% to 24.56%. ActionSA has also gained ground, securing 5.59% nationally, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on 4.73%. The results leave several municipalities without outright majorities, paving the way for coalition negotiations. The ANC has already lost its majority in Mangaung, while the DA has emerged as the largest party in Nelson Mandela Bay.

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Gayton McKenzie's PA has beaten the DA in Prince Albert, winning four of five wards. But one council seat stands between the party and control. The DA and EFF are tied at exactly 1 714 votes in Buffalo City, but a planned IEC coin toss has been halted. Provincially, the DA is leading in the Western Cape and Gauteng, while the MK Party has taken the lead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), according to the preliminary results.

The MK Party is leading in 18 councils, with nearly 10% of the national vote, while the IFP is also leading in 18 councils and controls five, with almost 5% of the vote. With several municipalities expected to have hung councils, political parties are preparing for negotiations that could determine who governs in some of the country's key municipalities.

Political Parties Begin Coalition Negotiation Discussions

The DA has confirmed that preliminary discussions with other political parties have begun, with the ANC among those it is prepared to engage. Political parties are expected to hold crucial meetings this weekend to consider potential coalition partners and establish their negotiating positions.

Meanwhile, approximately 15.9 million South Africans participated in the elections, representing an estimated 54.5% of the country's 29.2 million registered voters. The turnout figure marks an increase from the 45.86% recorded during the 2021 Local Government Elections.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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Results Anc Lge Mk Party Da Inkatha Freedom Party Gauteng Kwazulu-Natal Western Cape South Africans Kamogelo Moichela@Iol Co Za Iol Politics South Africa Local Elections 2026 ANC Leads National Vote Coalition Negotiations IEC Results Dashboard DA And MK Party
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