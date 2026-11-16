Six men and three women were shot dead inside a four-room shack at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, police say. A manhunt is under way and no arrests have been made.

Nine people were shot dead at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, police have confirmed. The victims were six men and three women.

Their bodies were found inside a four-room shack with gunshot wounds. Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting reportedly occurred between 22:00 and 23:00 on Sunday, 15 November. Police were alerted and arrived on the scene to find the bodies.

Also read Nine killed in mass shooting at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni are heading to the crime scene. Mthombeni has mobilised several police units, including Crime Intelligence and the provincial tracking team, to track down the suspects. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established. No arrests have been made yet.

Advertisement

The case will be investigated by Gauteng's Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. Muridili said the motive will form part of the investigation. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Members of the public can also submit anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS app.

Earlier Shootings in Atteridgeville

The latest killings add to a series of deadly shootings in Atteridgeville. On 6 December, three gunmen stormed an illegal tavern and opened fire on patrons. Among those killed were three children aged three, 12 and 16. Another 13 people sustained gunshot wounds.

In an earlier incident, four victims died outside a shop while the fifth died inside the premises. The three shootings have collectively claimed 26 lives in Atteridgeville in less than a year. Police have not established any links between the incidents. Gauteng's Crime Intelligence and tracking teams are searching for suspects linked to Sunday night's shooting.

The nine victims were killed at the Jeffsville informal settlement at around 11pm. Police found their bodies in the four-room settlement. Muridili said the motive is yet to be established as senior police officials make their way to the scene. She said the case will be investigated by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

Advertisement

Investigation Is Ongoing

She appealed to anyone with information to kindly contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop number. No arrests have been made in connection with the mass shooting. Police have not established any links between this incident and the earlier shootings in the area. The investigation is ongoing.